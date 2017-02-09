“In total, these products revolutionize healthcare connectivity -- making it easier, more secure and ubiquitous to have the right clinical information where clinical decisions are made,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth.

RosettaHealth, an innovative, secure, SaaS interoperability platform, today announced the introduction of its revolutionary new “Access Everywhere” initiative at HIMSS 2017 in Booth #6594.

Breaking down all barriers to effectively share health data, this initiative includes three new product offerings that allow anyone on any system to create sharing networks, or access other networks.

The three new product offerings are:



RosettaHealth™ Community Connect: A simple, affordable, one-stop solution for clinical information sharing in a community. All sites of care can easily and confidentially share information -- from hospitals and ambulatory practices to post-acute care facilities and home health.

RosettaHealth™ Exchange QuickStart: Connect to health exchange networks in record time. This service provides everything you need to get connected to sharing networks like CommonWell, Carequality, and DirectTrust. From zero to connected in 30 days or less.

RosettaHealth™ Community Portal 2.0: Enabling post acute care facilities to be part of managed care conversations, Community Portal 2.0 extends basic clinical exchange and messaging capabilities to allow workflow and fax integration. This full-featured portal allows facilities to work effectively with both computable clinical data, and faxes.

“In total, these products revolutionize healthcare connectivity -- making it easier, more secure and ubiquitous to have the right clinical information where clinical decisions are made,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. “We are opening the door for any community-based health provider to achieve the true benefits of data exchange and messaging, in a highly cost-effective way.”

Moving more than 1 million electronic health records per month, the RosettaHealth platform provides a single interface to send/receive medical information and maintains connections with any other health provider or network over any interface. The platform empowers healthcare organizations to safely send and receive medical records, leaving the connection, protocol routing and translation to RosettaHealth.

The solution can also easily integrate and be operational in days with a wide array of options including HL7 V2, REST, FHIR, XDR, XDS, XCA, NwHIN, Direct Secure Messaging, SMTP/POP, or via a portal.

For more information on RosettaHealth, visit http://www.rosettahealth.com or follow @rosettahealth on Twitter.

About RosettaHealth

Created by Nitor Group, experts in health record interoperability, the RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, over one million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.