We built the Innovation Lab to further our commitment to coffee education. Columbus coffee fans have a chance to learn in the same space we use to train baristas and other coffee professionals from throughout the country. Past News Releases RSS Crimson Cup Introduces...

Crimson Cup’s Ethiopian Kossa...

Learn About Hand-Poured Coffee...

Calling all Columbus-area coffee-lovers! If upping your coffee game is among your 2017 resolutions, check out the educational coffee seminars offered by local roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. All classes take place at the state-of-the-art Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, 700 Alum Creek Drive in Columbus.

“We built the Innovation Lab to further our commitment to coffee education,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Local coffee fans have a chance to learn in the same space we use to train baristas and other coffee professionals from throughout the country.”

The series continues Wednesday, February 22, with “Coffee Brewing 701: Hand-Poured Brewing.” From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., attendees will explore the science behind hand-pour coffee via demonstrations of Chemex, Hario v60 and French Press brewing methods. Students will learn how to prepare a perfect hand-pour coffee – including proper brewing temperatures, coffee grind, coffee-to-water ratios and pouring techniques. Each student will leave with a 12-ounce bag of locally roasted craft coffee. Cost for the two-hour course is $50. Registration is limited to 8.

This course will be taught by Innovation Lab Ambassador Nate Bell. With six years of overall coffee industry experience, he spent two years as manager of the Crimson Cup Coffee House in Clintonville before moving to the Innovation Lab.

On Wednesday, March 1, Crimson Cup will offer Roasting 701 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Designed for home roasters and craft beverage enthusiasts, the course will explore green coffee and the basics of the coffee roasting process. Basic organic chemistry will be discussed to describe the roasting curve. Participants will roast their own coffee on both a sample roaster and a production roaster. The class will end with a coffee “cupping,” or sensory evaluation of brewed coffee. Cost for the class is $75. Registration is limited to 6.

Roasting 701 will be taught by Coffee Buyer Dave Eldridge. Before joining Crimson Cup in 2005 as an apprentice roaster, he had been a brew master at a Columbus-area microbrewery. He subsequently served as Crimson Cup’s Roast Master and Operations Director before moving into coffee buying. In his current role, Eldridge travels several thousand miles each year to source green coffee and establish sustainable relationships with small-plot coffee farmers.

Crimson Cup is planning more educational courses for spring and summer.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.