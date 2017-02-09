Folio: is searching for nominees for the fourth annual class of Top Women in Media. Each year this awards program aims to honor women in the media industry who have stood out, taken risks, or served as a visionary for her company, team, or brand. The final deadline for nominations is this Friday, February 10.

All honorees of the Folio: Top Women in Media Awards bring something new and exciting to the table, but each shares the same key quality— they have made their mark on the media industry. Whether it be through revenue and audience growth, brand extensions, product launches, business transformations, thought leadership, or pioneering action—these women are shaping the future of media in every way.

2017 Nomination Categories Include:



Industry Leaders

Corporate Visionaries

Director-Level Doers

Entrepreneurs

Mentors

Rising Stars

Entries are due this Friday, February 10. Finalists will be honored on June 7 during a luncheon that will be held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

For questions regarding the Folio: Top Women in Media Awards or assistance in entering, contact Jessica Coonan at jcoonan(at)accessintel(dot)com or (203) 899-8436. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com or (203) 899-8498.

