StreamDSP continues to expand industry adoption of the Serial FPDP protocol by adding support for the latest FPGA devices from Xilinx and Altera (now Intel). With their latest v5.4 release, StreamDSP has added support for Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs as well as Intel Stratix-10 FPGAs to their already impressive list of supported FPGA families. The StreamDSP sFPDP IP core is a fully-compliant implementation of the Serial Front Panel Data Port (sFPDP) communications standard, as defined by the VITA 17.1-2003 specification. StreamDSP Serial FPDP IP now supports the following FPGA devices:

Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+, Virtex UltraScale, Virtex-7, Virtex-6 LXT, Virtex-5 LXT/FXT, Virtex-4 FX and Virtex-II Pro

Xilinx Kintex UltraScale, Kintex-7, Artix-7, and Zynq-7000

Xilinx Spartan-6 LXT

Altera Stratix-10, Stratix-V GX, Stratix-IV GX and Stratix-II GX

Altera Arria-10, Arria-V GX, Arria-V GZ, Arria-II GX, Arria-II GZ, and Arria GX

Altera Cyclone-V SOC and Cyclone-IV GX

Microsemi Igloo-2

StreamDSP provides "ready-to-run" simulations, evaluations, and reference designs targeted to popular development boards for each of the supported FPGA families. This allows StreamDSP's customers to quickly and easily verify proper operation both in simulation and with their chosen device family and greatly shorten integration time. The wide range of FPGA device support also allows StreamDSP to do extensive compatibility testing between different FPGA families using their own array of development boards, sFPDP based equipment, and a sFPDP protocol analyzer from Absolute Analysis. The sFPDP IP core from StreamDSP makes it simple for customers to connect Altera and Xilinx devices together with very high bandwidth connections.

"Over the past several years we've seen our customer base for the Serial FPDP IP core increase substantially. Our customers appreciate knowing that we're always busy adding support for the newest FPGA families, as well as continuing our support for the older families. Having this wide range of device support allows our customers to choose any FPGA device family they like for each program while retaining a common user interface to the high-bandwidth serial link," said Greg Schueller, StreamDSP's Director of Business Development. "The new UltraScale+ and Stratix-10 families enable an incredible amount of processing to be done in the FPGA, and Serial FPDP continues to be the high-speed serial protocol of choice for remote sensor applications. Many customers also choose Serial FPDP to allow simple plug-and-play connectivity between Altera and Xilinx devices," added Greg.

To support the growing number of requests for even higher bandwidth, StreamDSP also provides a multi-lane wrapper that can be used to channel-bond several sFPDP lanes together. This gives StreamDSP's customers access to very high-bandwidth multi-lane data paths. In addition, StreamDSP is currently involved in the definition of VITA 17.3, which will be the successor to VITA 17.1, providing advanced encoding and native channel bonding.

Greg Schueller, Director of Business Development

Tel. +1 (855) DSP-FPGA

Fax. +1 (855) 377-3742

Web: http://www.streamdsp.com

StreamDSP LLC, 20 S Third St, Suite 210, Columbus, OH, 43215, USA

More information about the Serial FPDP VITA 17.1 Standard can be found at http://www.vita.com.

For more specific information about StreamDSP's IP products, please visit: http://www.streamdsp.com, or call (855) 377-3742.

About StreamDSP LLC

StreamDSP is an intellectual property (IP) company specializing in video, serial communications, and data storage solutions for Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) devices. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, StreamDSP has over 50 years of combined experience serving the military and commercial markets, and is focused on developing IP and providing custom design services for FPGAs.