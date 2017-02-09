Meineke Car Care Centers, a leading automotive maintenance and repair provider, and AutoVitals, the leading provider of integrated shop productivity solutions, are proud to announce the launch of eInspection, a groundbreaking new partnership that continues to make car care easier for drivers throughout North America, available only at Meineke Car Care Centers.

With the first-of-its-kind eInspection program, Meineke customers will be able to review a simple-to-understand electronic report of routine inspection findings while center owners will benefit from improved center efficiency and workflow. This revolution in vehicle inspections reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing a convenient, transparent and reliable car care experience for its customers and allows their customers to have a more informed, proactive approach to their car care.

Now, when a customer visits Meineke for vehicle service, the automotive technician can conduct the courtesy inspection using the eInspection high-tech tool, which is powered by AutoVitals’ Smartflow technology. As the inspection is conducted, the technician captures data, photos, video and other metrics of the vehicle’s condition and service needs on the eInspection tablet. This information is then sent to the service manager as part of that customer’s repair order and inspection report.

Meineke customers will be able to discuss their vehicle inspection report with the service manager and see the detailed information on repair and maintenance needs. This helps make the courtesy inspection process more convenient, transparent and easier to understand. It also helps improve customers’ trust in their repair recommendations, satisfaction with their overall experience and loyalty to the service provider.

“At Meineke, we aim to provide our customers with a world-class experience that centers on the highest-quality vehicle repair backed by trusted, transparent and reliable services that allow them to get on with their lives and not worry about their vehicle care and maintenance needs,” said Danny Rivera, president of Meineke Car Care Centers. “With this game-changing program, Meineke is the first international car care provider to deliver a solution that will become the industry standard in years to come. Technology can make the future of car care better and easier, and I’m proud that Meineke and AutoVitals are leading that charge.”

Of the partnership, Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO of AutoVitals, commented, “We are very excited to be working with Meineke to enable the Integrated Digital Inspection and Workflow Management to help service their customers. Combining Meineke’s presence in the automotive aftermarket with our technology puts us at the cutting edge of a changing marketplace."

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals Inc is the automotive repair industry’s leading provider of integrated solutions for, motorist acquisition, shop productivity and customer retention. AutoVitals focuses on providing high-value management and engagement service for the Independent Automotive Aftermarket. For more information contact AutoVitals at +1(866) 949-2848 or visit on the web at http://www.AutoVitals.com

About Meineke

Meineke Car Care Centers, LLC a division of Driven Brands, Inc., of Charlotte, NC is the leading automotive aftermarket franchisor in the world. Founded in 1972, Meineke has more than 930 centers that service approximately three million cars a year. Over the years, Meineke has expanded its product offerings to better meet the demands of its customers and a changing marketplace. Meineke continues to be ranked as one of the best franchise opportunities in North America and has recently won top franchise rankings from Forbes, Franchise Times and Entrepreneur Magazine.

