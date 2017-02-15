Most of the time, vaginal discharge is perfectly normal. However, changes in the color, smell, or consistency could be signs of an infection. Although Over-the-Counter (OTC) medications may relieve symptoms for a short amount of time, an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan is essential to curing symptoms for good. The providers at Women's Excellence specialize in vaginal conditions, like Vaginitis, and are determined to give patients an accurate diagnosis. In most cases, treatment plans can be developed in less than 2 weeks.

Vaginitis is an inflammation of the vagina that can result in discharge, itching and pain. The cause is usually a change in the normal balance of vaginal bacteria or an infection. Vaginitis can also result from reduced estrogen levels after menopause. Other symptoms include burning with urination, vulvar irritation and itching, and difficulty with sex.

Women’s Excellence provides a full work-up in office to detect all underlying vaginal problems that could be causing your symptoms. All tests are done in office to be more convenient and cost effective for the patient. The most common causes of vaginitis include bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, trichomoniasis, and vaginal atrophy (or thinning of vaginal lining).

Along with proper medication and treatment, the providers at Women’s Excellence will provide patient with on-going self-management recommendations to keep symptoms for coming back.

If you are a woman who suffers from abnormal vaginal discharge, call Women’s Excellence today for an appointment to begin your treatment plan. Women’s Excellence offices are conveniently located in Birmingham, Lake Orion, and Clarkston.

