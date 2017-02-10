min will be honoring the 30 top digital campaigns in magazine media—ranging from Best Use of Social Media to Best Advertiser Program/Partnership—on March 21, 2017 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at New York's Yale Club. min's Best of the Web Awards is the industry's top honor in the digital space, recognizing outstanding social media, web and mobile initiatives among consumer and b2b magazines.

View Finalists

In addition, the celebratory event will also spotlight the 2017 class of min’s Digital Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees hail from diverse professional backgrounds and include digital innovators:



Matt Bean, VP & Editor-in-Chief, Men’s Health

Brian Kroski, Chief Digital Media Officer, American Media, Inc.

Kate Lewis, SVP & Editorial Director, Hearst Magazines Digital Media

Lee Sosin, Senior Vice President, Hearst Digital Media

Lisa Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer, Condé Nast Entertainment

Andy Wilson, SVP of Consumer Revenue, Meredith Corporation

Find out More

Individual tickets to the luncheon along with tables ten are available for purchase. Table purchases come with priority seating and ensure attendees are seated together. For more information or to register for the awards breakfast, click here.

For questions about attending the Best of the Web Awards Luncheon, please contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship opportunities or advertising questions, please contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About min:

min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events. For more than 60 years, min has been serving the magazine and media community with unparalleled coverage of this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit http://www.minonline.com.