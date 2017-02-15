It’s common for many girls to have mild pain with their periods a couple of days each month. However, if your pain is not relieved with over-the-counter pain medicine, and it begins to interfere with your daily life, you may have Dysmenorrhea, or painful periods. Symptoms can include lower back pain, cramping in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, headaches, or lightheadedness. The providers at Women's Excellence specialize in pelvic conditions that cause Dysmenorrhea and will not stop until patients receive an accurate diagnosis. In most cases, Women’s Excellence can develop treatment plans in less than 2 weeks.

To properly diagnose patients, Women's Excellence uses a combination of office-based and simple outpatient evaluations. These evaluations provide the necessary information to diagnose and treat the problem.

The most common causes of Dysmenorrhea or painful periods include Endometriosis, uterine fibroids, hydrosalpinx, uterine anomaly, and uterine or pelvic adhesions (scar tissue).

Treatment options depend on the suspected diagnosis and can be usually treated with minimally invasive outpatient procedures.

If you are a woman who suffers from painful periods, call Women’s Excellence today for an appointment to begin your treatment plan. Women’s Excellence offices are conveniently located in Birmingham, Lake Orion, and Clarkston.

Women’s Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery and midwifery services. Women’s Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women’s Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women’s Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, and Clarkston. For more information, visit http://www.womensexcellence.com.

Cities: Allenton, Almont, Armada, Birmingham, Center Line, Clawson, Clarkston, East Detroit, Beverly Hills. Fraser, Hazel Park, Southfield, Clinton Twp, Memphis, Macomb, Mount Clemens, Harrison Twp, Lenox, Chesterfield, Richmond, Bruce, Roseville, Royal Oak, Pleasant ridge, Huntington Woods, Madison Heights, Berkley, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Southfield, Lathrup Village, Saint Clair Shores, Troy, Warren, Washington, Ray, Livonia, Northville, Detroit, Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Goodison, Rochester, Sterling Heights, Shelby Twp, Keego Harbor, West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake, Auburn Hills, Waterford, Farmington Hills, Pontiac, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Oakland, Addison, Oxford, Novi, Commerce, White Lake, Union Lake, Commerce Twp, Warren, Dryden, Goodrich, Lake Orion, Metamora, Ortonville

Keywords: Abdominal bloating, nominal pressure, abdominal adhesions, abdominal swelling, Endometriosis, uterine fibroids, pelvic pain, bowel pain, pelvic discomfort, pelvic inflammation, lower abdominal pain, chronic pelvic pain, dyspareunia, painful intercourse, infertility, heavy periods, painful periods, painful cramps, adenomyosis