Friday, February 10 at 5 pm, America’s Incredible Pizza Company unveils an expansion that adds more than 6,000 square feet to its game room, adding new experiences and updating existing ones.

Included in the expansion will be Bounce Town, a separate area with seven inflatables for children 15 and under.

In addition to Bounce Town, Incredible Pizza is adding brand‐new Formula One style go‐karts. The company will be celebrating by offering free 20-minute jumps in the Bounce Town experience on opening weekend, with coupons available on their website.

Says Incredible Pizza VP of Marketing, Tim Hershberger, “We’re excited to add Bounce Town to our Memphis area location. We think it’s the perfect place for children to exercise, burn off energy, and jump to their heart’s content.”

There are four themed rooms to choose from when dining at America’s Incredible Pizza: a 50s‐era family room with nostalgic TV shows playing, a 50s‐era diner with music, a drive‐in themed room that plays family‐friendly movies, and a gymnasium that plays modern family‐friendly shows or the latest game.

They also offer a buffet full of variety, more than the pizza and pasta the name might imply. Other offerings include chicken pot pie, fried rice, chicken nuggets, and a taco and nacho bar. They also offer gluten free pizza, healthy pizza options, and full salad and dessert bars.

Home to six fully‐owned Family Entertainment Centers and four franchisees, America’s Incredible Pizza is smoke and alcohol free and offers seating for hundreds of people. Since their humble beginnings, their priority has been to provide guests with exceptional food, thrilling games, and fun‐filled memories for a lifetime. They offer an all‐you‐can‐eat buffet and a variety of attractions, including laser tag, go-karts, and bumper cars. The game room also holds over 100 video and prize games. To learn more about the expansion, visit MemphisIPC.com/expansion.