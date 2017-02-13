We’re giving Women’s Care Florida the tools to reach top-of-funnel consumers and also interact with patients on a more personal level.

Women’s Care Florida, the largest independent women’s health practice in Central Florida, recently hired Smith & Jones to help build brand awareness and increase patient engagement.

Smith & Jones’ strategic and creative teams will develop a new content and social media marketing strategy to help Women’s Care Florida boost brand exposure and reach mass audiences. Additionally, the agency will design a new responsive website for Women’s Care Florida which will include the latest in content, lead capture, user navigation and search functionalities.

“Women’s Care Florida is dedicated to providing women a superior patient experience. A new website that provides patients with educational content and better access to our physicians will help us reach that goal,” Women’s Care Florida CEO Andrew Mintz said.

Women’s Care Florida is a specialty women’s health physician group with 67 outpatient locations scattered throughout Orlando and Tampa. The organization offers patient care in obstetrics and gynecology, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, gynecologic pathology, breast surgery, maternal-fetal medicine, and genetic counseling. It has grown tremendously since its inception in 1998, with over 200 healthcare providers that see over 350,000 patients a year. Women’s Care Florida remains true to its mission, “Improving the Lives of Women Every Single Day.”

Smith & Jones specializes in healthcare content development and website design. The agency will create a responsive and interactive website optimized for both mobile and desktop users as well as changes in consumer behavior and the buyer's journey.

“We’re giving Women’s Care Florida the tools to reach top-of-funnel consumers and also interact with patients on a more personal level,” Smith & Jones CEO Mark Shipley said. “We’re excited to continue to help it grow its consumer base.”

