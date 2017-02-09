The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is one of multiple awards PayLease has received based on its workplace culture.

PayLease, a leading payments, billing, and utility expense management provider for property management companies and HOAs, today announced it was selected as one of San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. PayLease is one of ten businesses in the San Diego area to be honored with this distinction.

To be selected as a Best and Brightest Company, an independent research firm evaluates each nominated company based on various categories including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance. Furthermore, employees at each nominated organization are asked to complete an optional survey to rate their satisfaction with their job and company culture.

The Best and Brightest program also awards approximately 1,200 companies in various cities throughout the nation with this honor. The program also has a ten-to-one ratio of companies that apply for the award.

“We are proud to honor this year’s winners,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “Needless to say the San Diego winners are among the elite employers in the country, and the Best and Brightest team prides itself on the quality of the program verses the quantity of winners.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is one of multiple awards PayLease has received based on its workplace culture. PayLease has also been featured as a Best Place to Work by the San Diego Business Journal, in addition to being recognized as one of the country’s top places to work for millennials.

Commenting on the award, Dave Dutch, CEO of PayLease said, “Maintaining a positive work environment where our employees are satisfied, engaged, and thriving inside and out of the office is one of PayLease’s top priorities. To be selected for this award is an honor and lets us know that our emphasis on company culture is making a difference for our employees.”

About PayLease

PayLease provides online payments, billing, and utility expense management tools to HOAs and property management companies. Property managers use PayLease to offer their residents convenient online payment options and to improve their business’ operational efficiencies. Our solutions are easy-to-use and are backed with the highest levels of security and customer support. Since our inception in 2003, PayLease has grown to serve thousands of property management companies nationwide and is among the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.