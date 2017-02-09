CareOne Hosts Fundraiser to Support Make-A-Wish New Jersey

“As health care providers, we are committed to improving the quality of life of our patients and their families,” said CareOne CEO Daniel E. Straus.

CareOne, a premier family-owned healthcare company, will host the 200 Wishes fundraiser on Sunday, February 26th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, to raise funds to support Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Make-A-Wish New Jersey grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions throughout New Jersey. The average cost of a wish is $10,000. The goal of the event is to raise enough funds to grant 200 wishes.

Spearheaded by CEO Daniel E. Straus and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Straus, this family-oriented event will include ice skating, special guest appearances, and games and activities for kids of all ages.

As New Jersey’s largest privately-owned post-acute and long-term care provider, and one of the largest privately-owned health care companies in the United States, CareOne’s commitment to quality care is embodied by employees throughout the organization. Each year, CareOne selects a charitable organization to support, with past initiatives raising more than $5 million in funds for organizations including: Superstorm Sandy relief efforts, Boston’s One Fund, The Valerie Fund Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“As health care providers, we are committed to improving the quality of life of our patients and their families,” said CareOne CEO Daniel E. Straus. “Partnering with Make-A-Wish New Jersey enables us to extend this commitment to children and families throughout New Jersey.” According to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, wishes impact everyone involved - wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. “Our entire CareOne team is excited to participate in this monumental fundraising event,” said CareOne Executive Vice President Elizabeth Straus. “We look forward to this incredible opportunity to make wishes come true for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.”

All proceeds raised at the 200 Wishes event will go directly to Make-A-Wish New Jersey to grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. “A wish experience has a magical way of unifying people around the powerful mission of bringing hope, strength, and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions,” said Tom Weatherall, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. “The leadership and staff of CareOne have certainly proven this to be true through their inspiring efforts to help grant us grant wishes through their upcoming 200 Wishes event.”

Those passionate about empowering children with life-threatening medical conditions can attend the event on February 26th by registering here: care-one.com/make-a-wish. Cost is $125 per adult ticket purchased in advance; $150 for tickets purchased at the event and $25 per children’s ticket (12 years and under) purchased in advance and $35 for tickets purchased at the event. Children under two are free. Ticket costs are tax deductible. There is a $5 parking fee payable in cash upon arrival at the event.

About Make-A-Wish® New Jersey

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 Wish Impact Survey, most health professionals surveyed say a wish come true can influence wish kids’ health outcomes. Wish kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences strengthen the entire family. Based in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, serving children in every community in the United States, its territories, and in 38 international affiliates on five continents. Make-A-Wish New Jersey was founded in 1983. Serving children in every municipality in the Garden State, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted more than 9,000 wishes since its inception. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit http://www.nj.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish®.

About CareOne

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits/discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 29 centers in New Jersey, CareOne’s outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. For more information about CareOne, please visit http://www.care-one.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CareOneMgt, on Instagram at @careonemgt, on Facebook at CareOne Management, LLC, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/careone-management-llc.