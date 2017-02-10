“The partnership between Owner Insite and Blue Lynk has made our work even easier for our construction operations team,” said Brandon Boyter, Executive Director of Facilities for Allen ISD

Owner Insite, LLC and Blue Lynk, LLC today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing construction project management. The two industry-leading companies are teaming up to better integrate their services for collaboration and documentation of commercial construction projects.

Architects, General Contractors and Owners are flocking to Owner Insite and Blue Lynk for project management systems and support that help keep the entire team aware, updated and in sync.

“The construction market is very strong right now with new projects starting nearly every day. This has led to a situation where Project Management teams are extremely busy,” said David Karrington, Director of Operations at Blue Lynk. “Sometimes they can’t complete all their work as quickly as they need to. This is where we come in. We fill that gap by providing services that keep construction documents updated and available to the entire team, ensuring that the construction team has the latest information.”

Customers are thrilled with this dynamic duo partnership. “The partnership between Owner Insite and Blue Lynk has made our work even easier for our construction operations team,” said Brandon Boyter, Executive Director of Facilities for Allen ISD. “We now go to just one site to get all our construction drawing and specifications linked, as well as all of the critical contractual documentation. It is a one stop shop.”

“Having Blue Lynk as part of the support that we can offer our customers is fantastic for all parties,” said Steve Harper, CEO at Owner Insite. “At Owner Insite, we are committed to providing our customers more than just best-in-class software, we’re focused on a best-in-class experience with our company. Our strategic partnership with Blue Lynk helps us do an even better job in satisfying our customers.”

Blue Lynk is headquartered in Llano, TX and was founded as a result of a crucial need in the construction industry: The Lack of Time.

Owner Insite is headquartered in Austin, TX and provides industry leading construction project management and collaboration software for owners, owner's reps, contractors and architects.