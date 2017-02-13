Isle PediSpa is Houston’s first-and-only specialty foot spa and premier nail salon, focusing on the luxurious and therapeutic care of the feet and spirit. “Memorial Green appeals to homeowners and retailers for the same reasons: being part of an upscale urban community built around a walkable lifestyle, with a prestigious Memorial address." Suzanne Weatherall, Midway

Midway, a real estate investment and development firm known for creating remarkable places that enrich people’s lives, announces two new tenants joining the six tenant roster of stylish shops fronting Memorial Drive in its Memorial Green custom home enclave.

“Memorial Green appeals to homeowners and retailers for the same reasons,” said Suzanne Weatherall, Vice President, Asset Management of Midway. “They are excited to be part of an upscale urban community built around a walkable lifestyle, with a prestigious Memorial address.”

The newest businesses locating in Memorial Green include:



Isle PediSpa is Houston’s first-and-only specialty foot spa and premier nail salon, focusing on the luxurious and therapeutic care of the feet and spirit. Isle PediSpa’s technicians are certified with the highest certification requirements and have a minimum of 5 years experience. The Memorial Green location will be Isle PediSpa’s fifth location, with other locations including West University and West Ave. in the Upper Kirby District.

The Lash Lounge is a high-end, national eyelash and makeup studio franchise specializing in semi-permanent eyelash extensions providing clients a low-maintenance beauty routine since 2006. In addition to eyelash services, The Lash Lounge boasts a Lash Lounge® makeup counter and fashion boutique. “If eyes are windows to the soul, lashes are the perfect pair of curtains,” said Amanda Vu and Lisa Hoang, owners of The Last Lounge at Memorial Green.

Isle PediSpa and The Lash Lounge will each occupy 2,486 SF and 1,063 SF respectively on the second level of Memorial Green’s west building next to DEFINE Mind & Body bringing the total retail square footage leased to almost 25,000 SF.

About Memorial Green

Memorial Green’s village concept is located in one of Houston’s most prominent zip codes, in the heart of the Memorial neighborhood. Memorial Green will feature 91 single-family luxury homes, a central green plaza and gated community parks, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office space with an additional 25,000 square feet of boutique retail and restaurants. For office leasing information, contact Colvill Office Properties 713.877.1550 leasing(at)colvilloffice(dot)com , for retail and restaurant leasing, contact Midway at 713-629-5200, leasing(at)midwaycompanies(dot)com and for luxury home sales, contact Kim Whaley at Heritage Texas Properties at 713-714-8363 memorialgreen(at)heritagetexas(dot)com

About Midway

Our purpose is to create enduring investments and remarkable places that enrich people’s lives. Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to its clients and investors for more than 49 years. The Midway portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of approximately 45 million square feet of properties in 23 states and Northern Mexico ranging from mixed-use centers, corporate headquarters, multi-family, entertainment, hospitality, business and industrial parks, and master-planned resort and residential communities. Since its inception in 1968, Midway has created projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for its investors, clients and local communities. For more information on Midway, visit midwaycompanies.com.