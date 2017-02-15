“When the firm made the decision to move to online project document management, we looked at several companies. We found that Owner Insite provided us with the services we needed at a very reasonable price” said C. Alejandro Roque, Partner with ROFA.

Owner Insite, LLC, a leading construction project management and collaboration platform used by architects, general contractors, owner’s representatives and owners, announced that Rike Ogden Figueroa Allex Architects, Inc. of McAllen, TX choose Owner Insite as their collaboration and documentation platform.

Rike Ogden Figueroa Allex Architects selected and praised Owner Insite. “When the firm made the decision to move to online project document management, we looked at several companies. We found that Owner Insite provided us with the services we needed at a very reasonable price,” said C. Alejandro Roque, Partner with ROFA Architects. “The system is user friendly, security conscious, and easily accessible by the desktop in the office or mobile device at the jobsite. It has reduced our paper printouts, increased Owner-Architect-General Contractor collaboration, and our project electronic archives are more comprehensive.”

“Architects are being asked to do more for their clients each day, and they regularly tell us how our platform saves them time, keeps the project team in sync and ultimately saves everyone money,” said Steve Harper, CEO at Owner Insite. “In just the state of Texas, our customers used Owner Insite to manage over a billion dollars worth of construction in 2016. We are committed to providing our customers more than just best-in-class software, we’re focused on a best-in-class experience with our company. We’re setting a new standard for price-to-performance in the construction software space.”

Rike Ogden Figueroa Allex Architects, Inc is headquartered in McAllen, TX and for 64 years has been dedicated to excellence in architectural services throughout the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Owner Insite is headquartered in Austin, TX and provides industry leading construction project management and collaboration software for owners, owner’s representatives, architects, and general contractors. Owner Insite is used on projects ranging from light retail to K-12 and higher education schools, medical centers and municipal infrastructure. Learn more at owner-insite.com