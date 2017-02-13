Terra Vigna, the international wine club providing exclusive access to global offerings, announced today the launch of its brand identity and website. Meaning “earth and vine,” Terra Vigna’s inauguration signifies the company’s growth and innovation, while also celebrating its commitment to providing exclusive, high-quality wines from around the world.

Terra Vigna provides members access to some of the most exclusive wines from around the world, and specializes in selecting its wines from family-run vintners rooted in deep cultural values. Wines like the 2010 Pagos de Matanegra, which received a 93-point rating from Robert Parker, and others like the very popular Papargyriou Le Roi de Montagne of Greece, are included among the club’s roster.

“Terra Vigna aims to bring wine straight from the hearts of our international growers and into the homes of our club members,” said Shaji Mathew, co-owner of Terra Vigna. “We connect with small, family-run vintners from around the world, many of whom focus on biodynamic, organic and minimalistic growing. We hope to bring their personal touch and stories to the palates of wine lovers of all kinds.”

Reno-based husband and wife team, Shaji and Vijna Mathew, established the club’s parent importing company, Sierra Nevada Imports, as a business-to-business initiative in 2013 and as a means to bring excellent international wines to the Sierra Nevada and surrounding areas. The pair cites Terra Vigna’s launch as a way to bring their passion and expertise of international terroir to wine lovers and novices alike.

Terra Vigna offers two subscription options, Club Terra and Club Vigna, both of which consist of hand-selected assortments of reds, whites and rosés from countries like Greece, France, Spain, Italy and others. The club ships wines once per quarter, and also sells individual bottles on its website, including specialty magnum offerings.

Sierra Nevada Imports and Terra Vigna partnered with Reno-based creative agency, The Abbi Agency, to develop Terra Vigna’s brand identity, which now functions as the exclusive wine club to the already existing Sierra Nevada Imports brand. Discover an unexpected wine experience at http://www.terravigna.com.

