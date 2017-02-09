“We sympathize with the many people whose businesses have been interrupted by this gap in the market. We are doing everything we can to insure that high quality, organic styles remain readily available.” Stated founder, Amanda Barthelemy

Colored Organics, LLC a manufacturer, retailer, and wholesale supplier of organic and eco-conscious apparel for babies and toddlers, announced today that they are increasing stock levels in response to an upsurge in demand and the current deficit in organic wholesale created by the bankruptcy of American Apparel.

“We sympathize with the many people whose businesses have been interrupted by this gap in the market. We are doing everything we can to insure that high quality, organic styles remain readily available.” Stated founder Amanda Barthelemy.

As Colored Organics has experienced a rapid increase in demand over the past several months, the company has renewed its ongoing commitment as a top tier organic wholesale supplier of imprintable baby and toddler blanks as well as more stylized silhouettes. Through the seasonal introduction of new styles and the solidification of ongoing stock levels, Colored Organics remains dedicated to continually providing a high quality, sustainable, and organic option for eco-conscious customers around the world.

About Colored Organics

A socially responsible clothing company based out of St. Paul, MN, Colored Organics specializes in sustainably sourced and ethically produced, Organic Cotton and Fair Trade clothing for children. Since its founding in 2008, Colored Organics has become a global brand that strives to provide its consumers with mindful apparel that benefits the lives of people and communities around the world. For more information please visit http://www.wholesale.coloredorganics.com.