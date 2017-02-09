Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and inspection systems for lighting and display devices, announces that it will host a webcast with Vision Systems Design, a global media source for engineers. The webcast titled "Improving Automotive Inspection with Light & Color Measurement Systems” will be broadcast live on Tuesday February 21, 2017, from 10-11:00 AM PST (1-2:00 PM EST), and includes a technical presentation by Radiant Automotive Business Leader, Matt Scholz, followed by a live audience question and answer session with Scholz and Vision Systems Design’s Editor-in-Chief, John Lewis.

As vehicles become increasingly digital, light and display quality have a growing impact on automotive performance, safety, and brand perception. Advances in automotive technology such as adaptive headlights, head-up displays (HUDs), illuminated symbols in panels and mirrors, and other display and lighting components are creating a new demand for light and color measurement solutions to ensure seamless operation and harmonization across all vehicle light sources. Standard machine vision systems can evaluate images for limited pixel-level contrast variations to detect defects; however, they lack the capability to quantify brightness and color – factors that significantly impact the user experience. High-resolution and high-dynamic-range imaging colorimeters and photometers apply advanced optical sensitivity for fine-detail measurements to evaluate light uniformity, luminance (brightness), and chromaticity (color) for quality analysis. Colorimetric systems are scientifically-engineered with optical filters to simulate the visual perception of the human eye. Through the application of colorimetric imaging solutions in automotive manufacturing, automakers can be sure that their quality inspection systems are evaluating components by the same criteria as their human customers.

Join Radiant Automotive Business Leader, Matt Scholz, as he presents the applications of light measurement used to evaluate components in today’s illuminated vehicles – from tail lights to dome lights to displays. Having spent 10 years working to solve automotive metrology applications, Scholz has a strong understanding of the growing challenges faced by this industry for increased control in lighting and illuminated components, cross-component harmonization, display quality, and manufacturing integrity.

For information about this webcast and to register for the live broadcast on February 21, visit undefined Vision Systems Design. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for display systems, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.