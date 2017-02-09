LAS VEGAS - Feb. 9, 2017 – Tami D. Cowden, of counsel in the Las Vegas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was sworn in as President of the Clark County Bar Association (CCBA) on Thursday, Jan. 26. In 2016, Cowden had previously served as President-elect.

“We are very proud of Tami and are happy to see that her hard work and dedication has been recognized by the Clark County Bar Association,” said Jim Mace, co-managing shareholder of the Las Vegas office.

Cowden first became a member of the Clark County Bar Association in 2005 and joined the board in 2009. In 2006 and 2007, she received the Circle of Support award for service to CCSD in recognition of her service on the Publications Committee. One of Cowden’s favorite past roles has been to serve as Editor for the CCBA’s publication the Communiqué. In 2009, 2011, and 2013, she received the Outstanding Board Member of the Year Award.

“The Clark County Bar Association is not a mandatory bar, it is voluntary, which makes us committed to providing exceptional benefits to our members,” said Cowden. “I look forward to serving as CCBA’s President and continuing my commitment to the Las Vegas community.”

Cowden has more than 25 years' experience as an appellate attorney with a focus on representations in the Nevada Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. In local state and federal trial courts, she represents client in complex business and employment litigation matters. Cowden was the founding Chair of the State Bar’s Appellate Litigation Section. Before joining the firm, Cowden was a member of the faculty of the University of Denver College of Law. She also served as a staff attorney with the Colorado Court of Appeals for several years.

