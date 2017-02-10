Virtual Vocations Telecommute Job Board Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Telecommuting in 2017 Since 2015, Virtual Vocations has seen growth each year in the number of telecommute jobs available in various career fields. Utilizing our company jobs database statistics, we project a continued increase of 1.25% telecommute job growth for 2017. Past News Releases RSS Virtual Vocations Publishes 2016...

In the 10 years since Virtual Vocations’ launch, the website has expanded from a passion project cultivated by a pair of siblings to become the largest telecommute-only job board on the Web.

During mid-2006, stay-at-home mom Laura Spawn – after wasting hours online searching site after site for legitimate work-at-home jobs – recognized the need for a comprehensive online database where job seekers could find and apply to human-screened telecommute jobs in a central location. To this end, Spawn contacted her brother Adam Stevenson, a computer programmer, to design the job board that would become the hallmark of Virtual Vocations, which launched on February 17, 2007.

”In 2007, I was spending over 5 hours a day trying to locate a legitimate telecommute job so I could stay home with my three children, and experiencing a high-level of frustration with all of the abundant scams online. Thankfully, both technology and telecommuting have grown significantly in the past 10 years, making it a viable option for businesses to hire remote workers and for jobseekers to work from home.

Since 2015, Virtual Vocations has seen growth each year in the number of telecommute jobs available in various career fields. Utilizing our company jobs database statistics, we project a continued increase of 1.25% telecommute job growth for 2017. We are excited to continue to be a part of the growth of telecommuting, and look forward to what the next 10 years holds.” -Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations CEO

Throughout the week of February 13 – 17, 2017, registered Virtual Vocations members will enjoy a host of new benefits and resources to aid them in their telecommute job search, as well as chances to win one of 10 prize packages to include one quarterly Virtual Vocations subscription, one resumé review, a $50 Amazon gift card and one box of See’s brand candy – in honor of Valentine’s week and a favorite of the Virtual Vocations co-founders.

Telecommute job seekers are also encouraged to visit the Virtual Vocations blog during the company’s 10-year celebration week. Every day, readers will be treated to new content highlighting Virtual Vocations’ growth over the last decade, evidence of how Virtual Vocations is the best source for job seekers to research and apply to telecommute jobs, examples of unique telecommuting jobs, surprising facts about Virtual Vocations and co-founders Laura and Adam, and free remote job leads submitted by telecommute-friendly employers.

About Virtual Vocations: Virtual Vocations is the largest and most comprehensive online database of telecommute-only jobs. Offering more than 40 diverse career categories and customizable search filters, Virtual Vocations is committed to helping job seekers gain an advantage in the competitive telecommute job market by finding quality job leads faster and easier. Virtual Vocations has assisted over half a million people in their search for flexible, telecommute jobs and is dedicated to bringing subscribers scam-free job leads that offer some form of telecommuting or virtual work. Virtual Vocations is a private, family-owned and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, AZ.