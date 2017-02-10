The ICX Association has launched a new website redesign and new logo. Both more closely align with the branding of the partnered ICX Summit. ...a more vibrant, dynamic site that reflects the dynamism of the industry, as well as draw more attention to our members, ...their accomplishments and their thought leadership in the field of interactive customer experience technologies.

The Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association today launched a new website redesign and new logo aimed at better reflecting the Association's focus and growth. The new website unveils a new color scheme and a new logo for the Association, both more closely aligned with the branding of the partnered ICX Summit.

"We wanted to create a more vibrant, dynamic site that reflects the dynamism of the industry, as well as draw more attention to our members, to better focus attention on them, their accomplishments and their thought leadership in the field of interactive customer experience technologies," ICX Association Managing Director Christopher Hall said. “And we wanted to stress our extremely successful ICX Summit partnership and create more consistent branding between the two. Both the ICX summit and the ICX Association serve the industry with critical content, connections and business partnerships."

The top of the site is now dedicated to member blogs and articles, and a more prominent member directory. The new site design also brings the Association's ICX Map of innovative customer-facing tech deployments to its homepage, as well as its rich Resource Library of member case studies and white papers as well as research publications from parent organization Networld Media Group, the publisher of ATMMarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, PizzaMarketplace.com and QSRWeb.com.

The homepage also includes an events calendar featuring the upcoming ICX Summit, June 5-7 in Dallas, and more prominently features blog posts, case studies and research reports from the Association's Resource Library.

"Working together in partnership with the Association, this year’s third annual ICX summit in June will again show growth in both in supplier and end-user attendance," said Kathy Doyle, EVP and Publisher at Networld Media Group. "We look forward to serving the industry once again with a content and networking forum that works well for all."

About the Association

The Interactive Customer Experience Association’s mission is to help brands apply technology to the goal of creating transcendent customer experiences. The ICX Association is a vital hub that connects users and suppliers in collaborative forums, be they virtual or physical, to understand how seemingly unrelated technologies can be integrated to create experiences so meaningful that customers can’t imagine doing business elsewhere. ICXA is in partnership with the annual ICX Summit produced by Networld Media Group.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, VirtualCurrencyToday.com, QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.

