Print Form Announces Formal Partnership With WIPRO3D

Print Form (http://www.PrintFormTech.com) announced today the launch of an official partnership program with WIPRO3D, a leading provider of solutions and services in the area of metal Additive Manufacturing. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in India, Print Form provides a variety of additive and custom manufacturing solutions to multiple markets, including automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial, and consumer products. The teams have partnered together to address the potential $1B+ global market for metal 3D printing through Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

“We are very excited to have such a great partner for metal additive manufacturing in WIPRO3D,” commented Brian Ford, Print Form Co-Founder and CEO. “Much more than just a provider of metal parts, the team at WIPRO3D is the first group that I have encountered that can provide complete concept to realization services, including engineering design, materials expertise, design for additive manufacturing analysis, and custom parameter development. I was really impressed, and they are truly subject matter experts when it comes to advanced additive manufacturing of metal designs. This is a great service to be able to offer our customers requiring printed metal parts.”

“The partnership with Print Form was a natural fit for us as we look to grow our customer base globally,” added Ajay Parikh, Business Head at WIPRO3D. “Our extensive engagements with customers, at varying levels of adoption of Metal AM, have revealed that many potential customers require a high level of consultation and support in matters such as design, material development, process controls, and repeatability for their designs. We look forward to working together with Print Form to help enterprises adopt metal additive manufacturing in a systematic and sustainable way.”

About WIPRO3D

WIPRO3D, a business unit of Wipro Infrastructure, is a leading provider of solutions and services in Additive Manufacturing (AM), and offers the complete value chain of services from "Design to Production” enabled through consulting, Engineering Design, DFAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing), Materials Research, Custom Parameter Development, Post Processing, Prove out, and Production capabilities, with specific focus on Aerospace, Space, Defense, Nuclear, Industrial, Automotive, Oil & Gas and Medical segments.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is the largest independent hydraulic cylinder manufacturer in the world, delivering around 2 million cylinders to OEMs in different geographies. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering delivers its specialized designing and manufacturing capabilities of custom Hydraulic Cylinders, Actuators and Precision Engineered Components for infrastructure and related industries, from its 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, US, Brazil and China.

About Print Form

Print Form is a single source for build-to-order custom manufactured plastic and metal parts, and delivers expert level service in transitioning customers through the design to manufacturing cycle, including prototypes, pre-production samples, and production parts.

Print Form custom manufacturing services include: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Color Jet Printing (CJP), Polyjet, Cast Urethane/Vacuum Castings, CNC Machining, Sheet Metal, and Injection Molding.

