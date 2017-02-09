Hospitality Technology (HT) magazine is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Top Women in Foodservice Technology Awards. In its inaugural year, the Top Women in Foodservice Technology Awards seek to honor outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers for reimagining restaurant processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

"We were thrilled to be faced with the task of culling through so many deserving nominations of highly qualified women in the foodservice technology industry," said Dorothy Creamer, editor, HT magazine. "The achievements of all the nominees are truly outstanding and we will be paying attention to what the future holds for each of them. We expect even greater triumphs in the years ahead and look forward to having the opportunity to honor many more as ‘Top Women.’ While it was incredibly difficult to limit our selection, ultimately these 10 individuals have distinguished themselves among their peers in their respective categories. It is our great privilege to recognize them for their achievements and impact on the foodservice technology industry."

Winners were recognized in one of three categories:

Rising Star:

Presented to women from any level of an organization with less than five years' experience in the industry, who have demonstrated leadership and are already making a mark in foodservice technology at an early stage in their careers.

Innovator:

Presented to women who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategy to transform the foodservice technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Lifetime Achievement:

This award is presented in recognition of a lifetime (no less than 15 years) of service and accomplishments in the foodservice technology industry. We seek to honor women who have had an impact on the foodservice technology industry as well as their colleagues and industry peers through enthusiasm, mentorship and commitment, while also showing how technologies can provide new ways of doing things.

The 2017 Top Women in Foodservice Technology Awards are:

Rising Star



Kristen House of Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Mukta Joglekar of BlueCart Inc.

Stephanie Nardini of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Joy Ugi of Orderly

Innovator



Sherrill Kaplan of Dunkin' Brands

Anita Klopfenstein of PANERA BREAD

Stefania Mallett of ezCater, Inc.

Na'ama Moran of Sourcery Technologies, Inc.

Lifetime Achievement



Karen Bird of Buffalo Wild Wings

Pat Darling of Ctuit Software

Winners will be profiled in the March 2017 issue of Hospitality Technology. An awards program will also honor the winners at the 22nd annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), being held March 7-9, 2017 at The Rio in Las Vegas.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only publication dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes: a print publication that publishes nine times annually and reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, three networking and educational events (MURTEC, HT-NEXT and Restaurant Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Visit Hospitality Technology online at http://www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence resource that exists to help people and their organizations succeed. It is structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence. Learn more about EnsembleIQ at http://www.ensembleiq.com. EnsembleIQ is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams. Information on RFE can be found at http://rfeip.com/.

Contact:

Michal Escobar

Managing Editor

Hospitality Technology magazine

mescobar(at)ensembleiq(dot)com

Phone: 224-632-8204