New York, New York (PRWEB) February 11, 2017
Cablefax is accepting entries for The FAXIES, an annual awards program that recognizes the best in the PR & marketing, honoring the top campaigns in cable, broadcast, digital and tech plus the individuals and teams that make them happen. The entry deadline is March 3, 2017, and the late deadline is March 10, 2017.
“The FAXIES awards program has long recognized excellence in PR and marketing throughout the cable, broadband and television industry,” said Michael Grebb, publisher Cablefax. “And now as content flows to myriad screens and upends established business models, there has never been a better time to highlight the most innovative and compelling PR and marketing campaigns and executives driving the industry forward.”
Awards for the following categories will be given to winners and honorable mentions:
> Marketing Awards
- Acquisition and Upgrade Marketing
- Affiliate and Partnership Marketing
- Marketing of a New Series or Show
- Marketing of a Continuing Series
- Marketing of a Special or Documentary/ Documentary Series
- Media Event
- Multicultural Marketing
- Press Kit
- Programming Stunt
- PR Stunt
- Shoestring Marketing
- Sweepstakes and Games Marketing
- Tchotchke
- Trade Show Marketing/PR
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Marketing
> Social Awards
- Social Media During a Program
- Social Media Marketing
> Campaign Awards
- Advertising Campaign for a Single Program
- Advertising Campaign for a Network
- Brand Image and Positioning Campaign
- Integrated Marketing Campaign
- Marketing Campaign
- Media Relations Campaign
- Public Affairs Campaign
> Communication Innovators
- Marketer of the Year, VP Level, and Above
- Marketing Team of the Year
- PR Executive of the Year, VP Level, and Above
- PR Team of the Year
> Community Awards
- Corporate Social Responsibility / Green Campaign
- Community Relations
- Nonprofit Partnerships
For more information, visit The FAXIES Awards. Third Parties are eligible to compete on behalf of a client; the program is open to national and international entrants.
A celebration will be held on May 3, 2017 for honorable mentions and winners in New York City.
For questions regarding the FAXIES, contact Alex Virden at avirden(at)accessintel(dot)com.
For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel(dot)com or Olivia Murray at omurray(at)accessintel(dot)com.
About Cablefax: Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing cable executives with the most original, comprehensive and insightful overview of the latest industry news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for cable professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, award programs, webinars, and networking events. For more information, visit http://www.Cablefax.com.