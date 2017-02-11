The FAXIES awards program has long recognized excellence in PR and marketing throughout the cable, broadband and television industry

Cablefax is accepting entries for The FAXIES, an annual awards program that recognizes the best in the PR & marketing, honoring the top campaigns in cable, broadcast, digital and tech plus the individuals and teams that make them happen. The entry deadline is March 3, 2017, and the late deadline is March 10, 2017.

For more information on The FAXIES, view award details.

“The FAXIES awards program has long recognized excellence in PR and marketing throughout the cable, broadband and television industry,” said Michael Grebb, publisher Cablefax. “And now as content flows to myriad screens and upends established business models, there has never been a better time to highlight the most innovative and compelling PR and marketing campaigns and executives driving the industry forward.”

Awards for the following categories will be given to winners and honorable mentions:

> Marketing Awards



Acquisition and Upgrade Marketing

Affiliate and Partnership Marketing

Marketing of a New Series or Show

Marketing of a Continuing Series

Marketing of a Special or Documentary/ Documentary Series

Media Event

Multicultural Marketing

Press Kit

Programming Stunt

PR Stunt

Shoestring Marketing

Sweepstakes and Games Marketing

Tchotchke

Trade Show Marketing/PR

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Marketing

> Social Awards

Social Media During a Program

Social Media Marketing

> Campaign Awards

Advertising Campaign for a Single Program

Advertising Campaign for a Network

Brand Image and Positioning Campaign

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Marketing Campaign

Media Relations Campaign

Public Affairs Campaign

> Communication Innovators

Marketer of the Year, VP Level, and Above

Marketing Team of the Year

PR Executive of the Year, VP Level, and Above

PR Team of the Year

> Community Awards

Corporate Social Responsibility / Green Campaign

Community Relations

Nonprofit Partnerships

For more information, visit The FAXIES Awards. Third Parties are eligible to compete on behalf of a client; the program is open to national and international entrants.

A celebration will be held on May 3, 2017 for honorable mentions and winners in New York City.

For questions regarding the FAXIES, contact Alex Virden at avirden(at)accessintel(dot)com.

For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel(dot)com or Olivia Murray at omurray(at)accessintel(dot)com.

