Prolifics was named a winner of a 2017 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Software as a Service Solution. This honor is awarded to select IBM Business Partners that deliver outstanding solutions across IBM’s broad product and service portfolio to drive business value for customers. The 2017 awards recognize achievements across a wide-range of growing solution areas, including cloud and Watson IoT, all of which are helping clients thrive in the cognitive era.

“We are honored to receive the Beacon Award for Outstanding Software as a Service Solution,” said Sam Ourfalian, President of Prolifics. “We strive to fully understand our clients’ requirements and to create innovative solutions that best fit their needs, whether in the cloud or on-premise. This award highlights the quality of the solutions that Prolifics designs and implements for our clients.”

The Beacon Awards are an integral part of IBM’s Business Partner recognition program. Announced at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, the winners are selected by a panel of expert judges consisting of IBM executives, industry analysts and members of the press. The awards are given to Business Partners around the world who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering IBM-based solutions to clients to drive transformation and business growth. This year’s awards recognized Business Partner achievements across 19 award categories encompassing a wide-range of solution areas, including analytics, collaboration, cloud, commerce, cognitive, Watson IoT and security.

“By delivering innovative solutions to drive business value, Beacon Award winners help transform the way their clients and industries do business,” said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. “We’d like to congratulate Prolifics on winning the Beacon Award for Outstanding Software as a Service Solution and delivering exceptional client satisfaction and results.”

For more information about the IBM Beacon Awards, including details on the winners and finalists, please visit: https://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/wps/servlet/ContentHandler/pw_com_prb_beacon.

About Prolifics

Prolifics creates a competitive advantage for organizations around the world by implementing customized, end-to-end IT solutions that achieve business success, leveraging various technologies in a global delivery model. For more than 35 years, the company's technology expertise, industry-specific insights, and certified technology accelerators have transformed organizations around the world by solving complex IT challenges.

Prolifics is recognized as an IBM Platinum Business Partner, the highest level in IBM’s redesigned PartnerWorld program. The Platinum level is designed to recognize partners that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence.

For more information, visit http://www.prolifics.com/.