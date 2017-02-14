Jim Ensell Joins HyperGrid As CMO

HyperGrid caps year of exceptional growth with hiring of a CMO with extensive expertise in Cloud, DevOps, and Converged Infrastructure.

Mountain View, CA – February 14, 2017 HyperGrid, the Enterprise Cloud-as-a-Service leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Ensell as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Ensell brings to HyperGrid a brilliant track record driving marketing strategies in the IT industry. For more than 25 years he has been working with enterprise companies to help them evolve into market leaders. At HyperGrid, Ensell will lead global marketing, building on the company’s accomplishments since its launch in July 2016.

“I am extremely happy to have Jim join us. He brings a vast amount of industry experience to HyperGrid,” said Nariman Teymourian, CEO of HyperGrid. “His background is directly relevant to our focus and value proposition at HyperGrid. He has held senior leadership positions in infrastructure and DevOps startups as well as large enterprises. Jim has a proven record of accelerating growth for startups by building and executing their go-to market strategies.”

Before joining HyperGrid, Ensell was CMO at Coho Data, where he successfully repositioned the company as a leader in rackscale converged infrastructure, while dramatically improving pipeline creation and industry awareness.

Prior to Coho Data, Ensell led Marketing as CMO of Electric Cloud, where he established the company as a DevOps category leader and revamped the company’s demand generation engine that fueled record sales and double-digit annual revenue growth. Prior to Electric Cloud, he was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at CollabNet, where he helped grow the company’s annual revenue from $15M to $50M, while increasing the number of paying customers from 600 to more than 10,000 companies.

“I am joining HyperGrid at a time when the company has great momentum coming into 2017. The company’s recent launch of HyperCloud, that offers application, platform and infrastructure services in a unique pay-as-you-go consumption model, fundamentally changes how customers consume IT. I’m excited to have the opportunity to establish HyperGrid as a true innovator as we define a new category in IT.”

