MVP Systems Software to Exhibit at Microsoft Ignite Australia 2017

JAMS V6.5 Monitor

MVP Systems Software, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise job scheduling and workload automation software, will demonstrate JAMS V6.5 and its comprehensive Microsoft platform and application integrations at Microsoft Ignite Australia 2017, February 14 – 17 at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland. Ignite Australia 2017 brings together the region’s leading IT professionals, IT decision makers and enterprise developers to discover new solutions and network with community experts.

Visit MVP Systems Software in the Partner Community at booth #1 to learn more about JAMS and the company.

The JAMS team will offer hands-on demonstrations of its scheduling and automation capabilities for a wide array of Microsoft products including Windows Server, SQL Server, and Dynamics AX. Engineers will also introduce developers to the many ways JAMS automation can be leveraged in custom .NET applications and through custom JAMS PowerShell cmdlets.

“We’re excited to return to Ignite because the Microsoft community has discovered ways to leverage JAMS across so many points of critical enterprise workflows,” says Robert Musca, MVP’s Business Development Manager for the Asia Pacific region. “Our local customer base has experienced growth of more than 50% in the last year. At this year's event, Microsoft customers who have implemented or are exploring Azure infrastructure will have an opportunity to see cross-platform automation with the JAMS Virtual Machine, a certified Azure Marketplace solution.”

More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on MVP’s workload automation solution, JAMS, to execute, manage, monitor, and report on their most critical batch processes. Through a comprehensive .NET API and REST API, developers in the Microsoft community can integrate powerful and reliable automation directly into custom applications. MVP Systems Software is a certified Microsoft Gold Development Partner.

Azure customers can learn more about the benefits of the JAMS Virtual Machine, which is available through Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

About JAMS

JAMS is the only job scheduling system built on a .NET framework and is the first enterprise job scheduling system that can be leveraged by both IT Operations Personnel and Application Developers. With its roots in Windows, JAMS also supports running processes across a variety of operating systems (UNIX, Linux, System i, OpenVMS, etc.) and applications (PeopleSoft, SAP, SQL, Oracle, Symitar, Ecometry, etc.) To learn more about JAMS, please visit http://www.JAMSScheduler.com or call 800-261-JAMS.

About MVP Systems Software, Inc.

For more than 20 years, MVP Systems Software, Inc. has provided leading-edge batch job scheduling and workload automation solutions to more than 1,000 customers. Customers include household names such as Bank of America, CVS Caremark, Sirius XM, Villanova University, Vizio, and Yum! Brands. MVP’s solutions are available for all models of IT architecture, from physical servers to virtualized and hybrid environments. You can learn more about MVP Systems Software at http://www.jamsscheduler.com/company/about-mvp/

