Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for gyms, corporations, hotels, and private residences, announced that Bruce Sturgeon of Doylestown, PA and Jack Brady of New Britain, PA acquired Bucks and Lehigh county markets.

A technician for over ten years, Bruce Sturgeon has worked with Fitness Machine Technicians for the past four years. Originally from Baltimore, MD, he has been involved in the fitness industry for over 20 years.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Bruce over the last few years and am excited about his new venture within Fitness Machine Technicians. We are happy he has chosen to stay a part of the team,” said founder and CEO, Don Powers.

After learning about the unique opportunity from Sturgeon, Jack Brady, a Temple University graduate with a degree in business and over 25 years of sales experience, was eager to join.

Sturgeon said, “Because Jack and I live in the area, we know the businesses and people who reside in this great community. We are providing a unique and needed service to our area—specifically servicing fitness machines owned by our own neighbors and friends.”

Colleges, homes, hotel chains and recreation and fitness centers continue to expand their facilities to accommodate the growing interest in exercise as a part of ongoing wellness. Treadmills, elliptical, stationary bikes and stair steppers must be maintained to ensure their ongoing availability to members, residents and guests.

Fitness Machine Technicians offers reliable service/repair and maintenance services on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company currently services counties including Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Berks, Camden, Gloucester, and New Castle and is looking to expand further throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Since beginning this business concept over ten years ago, the demand for services has expanded throughout the region. For private residences or public facilities, Fitness Machine Technicians customers can request a technician by calling 844-FMT-FIXX or via http://fitnessmachinetechnicians.com/request-a-tech/.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. In addition to providing basic service, parts replacement and maintenance on a contract or per call basis, the company also assists in the design of facilities, recommending equipment layouts for maximum functionality. Clients include health clubs, corporations, hotels, condos, education, government and residential throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. For more information, visit the website at http://www.fitnessmachinetechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.