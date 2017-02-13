This spring, plan to attend the Mammoth Lakes Event and Wedding Expo occurring Saturday, April 22 from 2-5 p.m. at the Westin Monache Resort in Mammoth Lakes.

Presented by the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the Westin Monache Resort, and Green Fox Events and Guest Services, the Expo will provide a centralized event where potential clients and local business owners can network and perform both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) activities. The emphasis will be showcasing all meeting and event- related services available in Mammoth Lakes and surrounding areas.

The Expo is also a must-do if you are interested in learning about Mammoth Lakes as a destination for groups that are looking for unique, customized experiences. The event will consist of more than 30 vendor booths. All guests will be able to interact with the exhibitors and book their services on the spot if they desire.

“This is an excellent opportunity to see what the Mammoth Lakes area has to offer your group or event,” says Craig Schmidt, Director of Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “Everything you need in one of the most beautiful places around.”

The Expo will be followed by a Happy Hour Mixer at the Westin Monache Resort from 5-6 p.m.

The event is free for guests to attend. Vendors who are members of the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be given a booth for free. Non-Chamber members will be charged $75.

Partners and participants will have the opportunity to invite their potential clients to the Expo.

To learn more about the details related to the event, visit mammothlakesexpo.com.