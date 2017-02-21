New White Paper Shares How Shedding Skin Hurts Weighing Accuracy

No, this is not a shag carpet or stained wood shavings. Discover the source of this image and how it relates to accurate weighing in a free white paper. “Correct Weight Handling: 12 Practical Tips” details the reasons physical damage occurs to test weights of all sizes, as well as actions that ensure safe handling to promote ongoing weighing accuracy.

Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and it sheds more than 30,000 dead cells per minute. This debris mixed with the skin’s natural oils can stick to test weights. If not attended to, this blend of cell husks and grease can adversely affect the results of routine testing.

However, there are steps that can be taken to ensure test weights remain accurate and have a longer service life. These include not touching weights with bare hands, storing weights near the balance so the temperature remains constant between them, and not cleaning weights with chemicals that can mar outer surfaces.

