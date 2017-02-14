Orion Financial Group Joins MetaSource

MetaSource, the leading provider of business process management (BPM), workflow, and compliance solutions, today announces the acquisition of Dallas-based Orion Financial Group. This acquisition further strengthens the MetaSource mortgage portfolio of solutions, specifically by expanding and adding depth to its existing lien release offering.

Mortgage Assignments & Lien Releases Solutions

Orion Financial Group has a wealth of experience providing mortgage assignments, lien releases and document retrieval to mortgage servicers, investors, credit unions, and lenders. As an industry leader, it is Orion’s in-depth industry knowledge, cutting-edge technology and superior customer service that set it apart from all other document services providers, offering clients the confidence that every detail will be handled with care. Orion follows a proven, effective process that ensures consistent, accurate results.

MetaSource & Orion Synergy

The industry’s demand for seamless, advanced technology based services continues to increase. And, this union provides MetaSource clients with a unique offering of document management, data reconciliation, analytics and remediation, compliance, and QC solutions for the complete loan life cycle.

In addition to adding depth to MetaSource's mortgage portfolio, the acquisition of Orion Financial Group continues MetaSource's geographic growth with a new office in the Dallas metro area. Other MetaSource offices are located in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, China, and India.

"Adding Orion to the MetaSource family perfectly complements the solutions line-up in our current portfolio," said MetaSource CEO, Adam Östhed. "We are delighted to welcome their team of experts to MetaSource.”

Mike Wileman, President and CEO of Orion Financial Group, commented: "MetaSource is widely regarded as a respected leader in the mortgage space and we look forward to enhancing their already rapid growth. This is an exciting time for Orion!”

About Orion Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Orion Financial Group specializes in providing mortgage assignments, lien releases and document retrieval to mortgage servicers, investors, credit unions, and lenders who manage their own portfolios. Orion performs real estate document recordings in all 3,600+ U.S. counties by delivering advanced technology and a dedication to responsive customer support.

About MetaSource, LLC

MetaSource is a technology-focused provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) / Business Process Management (BPM) services integrated with Enterprise Content Management (ECM), workflow solutions, compliance services and customer experience processes. MetaSource helps its clients manage risk, improve quality, increase efficiency, and to realize their most important goals – with special expertise serving the mortgage industry. MetaSource’s mortgage services include quality control (QC) audits (pre-fund, post-close, servicing quality, MERS), lien release, whole loan purchase reviews, and more. All MetaSource solutions enable its clients to focus on their core business while MetaSource does the rest. More: http://mortgage.metasource.com

