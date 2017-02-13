Hartstone Pottery Announces the First in a Series of Collectible Limited Editions

Hartstone Pottery in Ohio is releasing a signed and numbered Teddy Bear Cookie Jar handcrafted in the USA from a 1940's mold.

Hartstone Pottery has been collecting and storing their pottery molds for over 100 years.

Zanesville, Ohio

Hartstone Pottery
Zanesville,Ohio

The Hartstone Pottery "Teddy Bear" cookie jar was first crafted into a mold in the 1940s, inspired by the Teddy Bear plush toy that was named after President Teddy Roosevelt. After over 70 years of hibernation, Hartstone Pottery will be making a limited edition run of Teddy Bear cookie jars using the original mold. Only 250 signed and numbered pieces were made available for sale on February 1, 2017.

The Teddy Bear is the first in a series of Hartstone Pottery signed and numbered Limited Edition pieces. Hartstone Pottery has been collecting and storing their pottery molds for over 100 years, and are excited to go through the collection and use the actual historical molds to bring back some of its customer favorites from its history.

Members of the Hartstone Pottery VIP club will receive the lowest numbers in the series.

The production of the Teddy Bear will take 4-6 weeks and be handled by 7 Hartstone Pottery artisans from the pouring of the mold, through the finishing.

https://www.hartstonepottery.com

Hartstone Pottery, operating since 1902, is one of the oldest and among just a handful of handcrafted hand painted pottery and stoneware makers in the USA.

