President Donald Trump on Thursday signed three executive orders signaling strong White House support for the law enforcement community, a commitment to addressing violence against our nation's police officers, and a dedication to reducing the threat posed by transnational criminal organizations.

Americans in Support of Law Enforcement (http://www.supportingcops.org) believes that these executive orders will help to restore faith and confidence within the law enforcement community that the government, from the White House down, will support and defend the men and women who risk their lives to protect our communities.

Americans in Support of Law Enforcement (AISLE) president Scott G. Erickson lauded the orders, stating, "President Trump's executive orders calling on the executive branch to use all available Federal laws to enhance protections for our nation's police officers is a welcome development in the struggle to improve the working conditions of the American police officer."

Erickson added, "For too long, the law enforcement community has felt under siege; not just by an emboldened criminal element but also through a visceral sense that their own government didn't always have their back. These orders will go a long way toward healing the law enforcement community and empowering police officers to feel confident and secure in their chosen profession."

According to an article published on NPR in December (http://n.pr/2ixu3xI), last year, 64 police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty - a number that marked a massive 56% increase from the year before - and the number of officers targeted in ambush attacks reached a 10-year high, as seen in the Washington Post article, published in November (http://wapo.st/2kU4Zov).

This untenable level of violence directed toward our nation's law enforcement officers must be condemned from all corners of society if we are to expect the brave men and women who protect and serve our communities to be able to do their jobs effectively.

Policing has, and always will be, an inherently dangerous profession but our nation's law enforcement officers deserve to know that the communities they serve and the elected officials who represent the people appreciate and understand the risks they take and will support their hard work.

Americans in Support of Law Enforcement (http://www.supportingcops.org) believes that President Trump's executive orders protecting our nation's police officers - and holding those who seek to do them harm accountable - is a welcome start toward rebuilding and empowering a beleaguered profession.