The Social Shake-Up Show is May 22-24, 2017 at the W hotel in downtown Atlanta and will bring together hundreds of social media, digital, marketing, PR, tech and communications professionals looking to better integrate social media into their overall business strategies. Our speaker roster of 80+ corporations, agencies and nonprofits will share an out-of-the-ordinary social media success that will equip attendees with the knowledge to effectively break through the noise and drive better business outcomes for their brand.

B2c and b2b brands like Dunkin’ Brands, Southwest Airlines, CDC, Microsoft, Home Depot, Cisco, Google, Verifone, Ogilvy Public Relations, and Adobe will share their expertise on the ins and outs of live streaming, SEO, storytelling, social selling, influencers and social ads on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“The Social Shake-Up is one of the most important community-building and social-strategizing events of 2017, bringing to the forefront the power social media has on brands and businesses as a whole,” says Amy Jefferies, Show Director of The Social Shake-Up. “With the counsel of our distinguished Advisory Board and presenters from top organizations, this show will deliver a forward-thinking social media roadmap for each attendee to infuse into their daily business strategy.”

More Information

Attendees will hear forward-thinking strategies at the following interactive sessions:



How to Make Livestreaming Work for Your Brand

How to Take Your Twitter Strategy from Meh to Wow!

Innovating on Instagram

How to Squeeze More Organic Reach Out of Social

Social Media as Transaction: The Keys to a Social Commerce Strategy

Everything You’ve Wanted to Know About Influencers But Were Afraid to Ask

In addition to 30 interactive social media sessions, this premier event will shake up how attendees connect with like-mind peers through various onsite and offsite networking activities— an opening reception, sunrise walk, rooftop party, yoga, Ponce City Market & office hop and Martin Luther King, Jr. tour.

The Social Shake-Up is a thought-leading event designed for teams at organizations of all types and sizes. To sponsor this event, contact Show Director Amy Jefferies at ajefferies(at)accessintel(dot)com. For registration questions, contact Director of Marketing Laura Snitkovskiy at laura(at)socialshakeupshow(dot)com. Become a Shaker before the Early Bird rate ends on February 14, 2017.

About The Social Shake-Up:

The Social Shake-Up is an annual conference presented by PR News in partnership with Social Media Today and dozens of leaders in the marketing, PR and customer experience arena. The 2017 Show will take place May 22-24 in Atlanta and will bring together hundreds of social, digital, marketing, PR and communications professionals focused on better integrating social media into their business strategies. For more information, visit http://www.socialshakeupshow.com.

CONTACT:

Laura Snitkovskiy

Director of Marketing

The Social Shake-Up

laura(at)socialshakeupshow(dot)com

