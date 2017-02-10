Chapel of the Flowers Will Open New Glass Gardens on Valentine's Day 2017 One of the most alluring aspects of the Glass Gardens Chapel in Las Vegas is the advanced lighting system that allows couples to have a sunset wedding anytime of the day.

Valentine's Day will be extra romantic for couples from around the world who are lucky enough to have secured a ceremony time at the redesigned Glass Gardens Chapel, the newest wedding venue on the Las Vegas Strip. The Chapel today announced that the much anticipated grand re-opening of the remodeled Glass Gardens will take place on Tuesday, February 14.

Glass Gardens Chapel, with seating for up to 88 guests, features Instagram and Pinterest-worthy details that couples thought could be found only in high-end hotels, including rustic "reclaimed wood" wall tiles, a magnificent ceiling painted like the sky and accented with thick wooden beams, and natural grain "X" back chairs with comfortable cushions in place of traditional pews. The 2017 Pantone wedding color "Greenery" is incorporated throughout the lobby and ceremony space, and fans of design will note the venue's modern take on cobblestone with an aisle featuring vintage-looking subway tiles set in a herringbone pattern. Glass Gardens, like the other chapels on the property, includes discreetly placed cameras allowing for a live-stream of videos on the internet, enabling friends and family around the world who couldn't travel to Las Vegas to be virtual guests and celebrate with the couple as they exchange vows.

One of the most alluring aspects of the remodeled Glass Gardens is the advanced lighting system that allows couples to have a sunset wedding or vow renewal at anytime of the day.

The historic Chapel of the Flowers has won numerous awards in recent months from TripAdvisor, Vegas.com, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wedding Wire and The Knot. The Victorian and Magnolia chapels were renovated in the past two years and have been popular with brides, grooms and their guests. The Glass Gardens, a large chapel that has been the setting for countless memorable ceremonies, was the ideal spot on the one acre property to be transformed into an exquisite space that provides a romantic "outdoor" venue with a comfortable climate year-round.

The only freestanding wedding venue of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip, Chapel of the Flowers offers couples classic indoor and lush outdoor settings for ceremonies and photography sessions. Wedding, commitment ceremony and vow renewal packages for the Glass Gardens and other chapels at Chapel of the Flowers include professional wedding planners and coordinators, luxury limousine transportation, artistic photography and videography and designer floral services. The Chapel employs a staff of nearly 90 on-site employees to ensure that each couple is pampered and that guests receive exemplary service. The famous venue has been featured in music videos, TV shows and movies, and with waterfalls, gardens, a gazebo and a crystal canopy it consistently ranks as one of the top five destinations to see in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor.com.

Chapel of the Flowers still has ceremony times available for Valentine's week and during the month of love in Glass Gardens, Magnolia and the Victorian Chapels, and is taking reservations for these and other chapels on the property and at Tropicana LV.

"The Glass Gardens is destined to become one of the premier chapels in Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world." said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "Our in-house design team has once again created a stunning environment for ceremonies that up to this point has only been available at the most expensive resorts. What Chapel of the Flowers now offers, in addition to our traditional and modern chapels, is an unexpected climate-controlled oasis that will appeal to couples seeking a one-of-a-kind, romantic and architecturally unique venue to exchange vows, but at a fraction of the price they'd pay for a chapel at four or five-star hotels in Las Vegas."

Chapel of the Flowers, located at 1717 Las Vegas Blvd near the hip SLS Hotel and the iconic Stratosphere, also includes the indoor Victorian Chapel with seating for up to 30 guests, the Magnolia which seats up to 20, and the outdoor Gazebo, featuring crystal drops from the ceiling, which is ideal for intimate services for up to 16 guests.

Contact Nicole Robertson at Chapel of the Flowers at 702-735-4331 with any press inquiries, or to set up time for a live broadcast on Valentine's Day.

About Chapel of the Flowers

Founded in 1960, Chapel of the Flowers is Las Vegas' highest rated and largest full-service wedding venue, providing traditional, modern and elegant Las Vegas weddings on the world-famous Strip. Nearly an acre of cobblestone-accented grounds and vibrant backdrops are designed to capture every picture-perfect moment of a Las Vegas wedding. Professional wedding planners ensure that every aspect of the wedding day is personal, easy and stress-free. Chapel of the Flowers' impeccable customer service assures the couple that all details of the wedding, including the ceremony, flowers, award-winning photography and reception venues will result in cherished memories for a lifetime. Chapel of the Flowers is honored to be one of the preferred venues in Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world.

