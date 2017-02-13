My T Chai Products Coming to Amazon.com

My T Chai, a South African company dedicated to creating a line of premium-quality spiced rooibos teas, announced its products will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Chai tea recipes have varied since they first began being produced in ancient India and Siam. Recipes often differ by region, but in general, the taste is unmistakable. In South Africa My T Chai has developed a reputation for producing sublime tasting chai teas based on Rooibos and Honeybush tea, and now the company is looking to bring that taste and goodness to tea-lovers globally, far beyond the local boutique and specialty stores and coffee shops that already stock it in South Africa.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our brand’s presence with the help of a new sales partnership with Amazon.com,” said Dirk Geldenhuys, Owner. “Amazon.com is an outstanding tool to help growing businesses bring their products to larger audiences. Our tea has found tremendous success locally, and we believe people all over the world will greatly appreciate the flavor and goodness of the teas we offer. We look forward to reaching out to more tea-lovers and health conscious people than ever before through this sales partnership.”

My T Chai has a number of different chai recipes available to please every palate. One favorite is Rooibos Chai Spiced Tea, which uses rooibos (a herbal tea which grows in South Africa only) as its featured ingredient. No preservatives or artificial flavors in this tea; just the goodness of pure rooibos, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove and black pepper. Just like another favorite My T Chai recipe, Chocolate Chai Rooibos Spiced Tea, adds cacao, chicory and vanilla as ingredients.

All My T Chai Rooibos and Honeybush spiced teas are naturally caffeine free and sweet tasting, Kosher, and can be drunk hot or cold, with or without milk or sugar, making it a perfect refreshing beverage in summer and winter alike

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to spread the word about our products and reach tea-lovers everywhere,” said Geldenhuys.

For more information about My T Chai, visit http://www.mytchai.com.