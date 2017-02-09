Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Françoise Gilbert will speak at the RSA Conference 2017 on Feb. 16 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

From 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilbert will speak on the panel, “Look, Ma, No Hands! Risk and Liabilities in the Era of Autonomous Cars” where she will discuss the role of information security professionals in the development and operation of autonomous vehicles in reducing the risk of security incidents and the legal and regulatory framework surrounding the development of automated technologies for ground transportation in the U.S.

According to the website, the mission of the RSA Conference is to connect attendees with the people and insights that empower them to stay ahead of cyber threats through digital outreach and events in the U.S., the EMEA region and the Asia-Pacific region.

Gilbert, a shareholder in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and security in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. Her clients include public or multi-national entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, software developers, and others. Gilbert is the author of the two volume Global Privacy and Security Law treatise, published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com) and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including IOT/Data Analytics, published by Wiley & Sons. She has received extensive recognition for her work, including in 2014 “San Francisco Lawyer of the Year” (Privacy & Cybersecurity) from Best Lawyers, in 2015 “Cybersecurity Trailblazer” from the National Law Journal, and in 2017 “Thought Leader” from Who’s Who Legal. She has received law degrees both in the United States and in France, and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU, and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

