Troy, Mich. (PRWEB) February 16, 2017
Restoration & Remediation is once again looking to recognize women who are the best of the best in restoration and remediation industries. Together with sponsor Violand Management Associates, R&R wants to shine the spotlight on leading ladies who are doing great things within their restoration companies, and making strides within the industry as a whole.
Women may be nominated by their restoration industry peers, so fill out a profile form at http://www.randrmagonline.com/womeninrestoration. Profile submissions are being accepted until March 31, 2017.
Entry forms will not be shared publicly, so we truly urge women not to shy away from filling out a profile themselves. It is okay to be proud of what you’ve accomplished! You have great knowledge and wisdom to share with your peers; don’t be shy about doing so!
Here is what you need to know for this year’s campaign:
- Women must have at least 10 years of experience in the restoration industry.
- Women can fill out an entry form for themselves by following the link on Women in Restoration landing page.
- Others can nominate women they know by downloading and following the instructions on the PDF on this page.
- Include any images, references, and other information you feel will help strengthen the profile submission.
- Any woman in the restoration industry can be nominated for this campaign; position does not matter. The only ineligible person is the top winner of a past Recognizing Women in Restoration campaign. Runners-up may still enter again this year.
- Deadline: Friday, March 31.
- Questions? Email R&R Editor Michelle Blevins at blevinsm(at)bnpmedia(dot)com.
This year’s entries will be judged again by a panel of industry peers, based on a scoring rubric. The winner and runners-up are determined by adding scores together from the various judges. The winner and runners-up will be announced during the annual Contractor Connection Conference & Expo this June in St. Louis, Missouri. They will also be recognized in a special section of R&R appearing in the June issue.
