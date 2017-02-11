Juvly Opens State-of-the-Art Cincinnati Clinic

[It's] team of qualified and highly-trained professionals with a great deal of experience in this field

Juvly Aesthetics has picked Cincinnati, Ohio, to open its latest state-of-the-art clinic. The grand opening of the clinic took place in February 2017, about a year and a half after opening their original Columbus, Ohio, office. The new office is the first office for Juvly in the greater Cincinnati area and third in Ohio, offering professional and affordable botox injections, lip and dermal fillers, and other services to clients such as CoolSculpting, Cellfina, and Kybella fat removal.

The field of dermal fillers and other cosmetic services has vastly grown in the past decade, with people seeking services to correct damage from the sun and other environmental factors as well as those suffering severe effects from aging and other skin conditions. The advancements in the industry also serve those seeking non-invasive reconstructive options. The advent of dermal fillers and reduction therapies has changed the aesthetics industry by offering more than just invasive surgeries.

When seeking cosmetic reconstruction or adjustment, it is important to find professionals that are experienced and educated in both surgical and non-surgical options. Dr. Justin Harper, Juvly Medical Director, graduated from Ohio State University and trained both in Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. He trains other physicians in the use of Botox, Dysport, Restylen, Juvederm, Sculptra, Kybella, Volbella and Voluma. Dr. Harper and his team of Master Injectors, Master Aestheticians and Cosmetic Coordinators are experts in the field of cosmetic services anddermatology.

With clinics in Cincinnati, New York City, and Columbus, Juvly provides cosmetic services to clients seeking to repair or refresh their aesthetic appearance. They offer the most advanced procedures in botox and other services Cincinnati residents can trust. “What makes Juvly stand out,” states a representative of Juvly Aesthetics, “is its team of qualified and highly-trained professionals with a great deal of experience in this field. The company boasts 64 combined years of experience in the dermatological field, with over 8,600 satisfied clients."

Clients of Juvly Aesthetics will consult with a knowledgeable specialist who can review the options available to them and recommend the best service or procedure. According to one of their representatives, “Juvly is always very clear about the pricing of its different services offered to clients. There are no hidden costs to take clients by surprise at an advanced stage of treatment.” Their prices are posted online so clients can see how much each procedure would cost. Juvly Aesthetics also offers payment options so clients can have the procedure they need without worrying about upfront costs.

If you are seeking botox in Columbus or the surrounding area, contact the experts at Juvly Aesthetics at 513-729-9021. They are open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with Saturday hours by appointment. For botox Cincinnati, Columbus, and New York City residents can feel comfortable with, you can book an appointment online or visit http://www.juvly.com.