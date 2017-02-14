With more and more people prioritizing health and taking part in physical activities, we felt the time was right to create wireless earbuds designed especially for those engaged in an active lifestyle.

ROWKIN™, a consumer electronics brand providing revolutionary technology that fits with forward thinkers’ and their lifestyles, has just released its third line of wireless Bluetooth earbuds – Rowkin Pulse – designed specifically to provide high-quality sound and a snug, comfortable fit for runners, athletes and other sports enthusiasts.

“With more and more people prioritizing health and taking part in physical activities, we felt the time was right to create wireless earbuds designed especially for those engaged in an active lifestyle,” said Anson Liang, Founder of Rowkin. “With up to 18 color combinations to choose from, the Rowkin Pulse, offers any user the ultimate in customization – and the fun of adding a pop of color to our earbuds to match their workout gear or make a fashion statement.”

Additional Rowkin Pulse features include:



The ability to ‘Mix & Match’ up to 18 color combinations to fit any style by offering companion earbuds and ear hooks accessories, giving Rowkin Pulse users the ability to match their mood and style by adding an array of color to the matte black and white earbuds.

Tangle-free cords designed with almost invisible grooves to keep them in place while in a user’s pocket or in their ears.

A snug fit for everyday use.

Modern base colors including sleek black/bright white with cobalt blue and fuchsia pink accents.

A WaterSafe Nano coating technology makes the Rowkin Pulse sweat proof, water resistant and IPX5 compliant, making the Rowkin Pulse perfect for sports, outdoor activity or daily use.

Premium sound that’s compatible with any smartphone or Bluetooth enabled device, providing high-quality sound wherever they are used.

Easy access to Siri/Google Assistant using a built-in mic, which provides a genuine hands-free, wireless stereo experience.

Noise reduction and echo cancellation.

Providing up to four hours of uninterrupted music and calls.

Rowkin Pulse joins the company’s already-popular earbud lines including the Rowkin Mini Plus+, along with the Rowkin Bit Stereo and Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo. Rowkin's flagship products represent the smallest true wireless stereo earbuds on the market today. Pulse earbuds are a bright new addition to Rowkin's multifunctional and portable products.

Rowkin designed each of its products with high-quality sound and functionality in mind. Each respond to voice commands, making Siri, Google Assistant and Cortana just a touch away via the multifunction button on the cordless earbud, providing a genuine wireless, hands-free experience.

Launched on Amazon storefront in late 2015, Rowkin has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands of wireless Bluetooth headphones. Validated by strong sales and great reviews, all Rowkin Products are available on the Rowkin website and on Amazon. Visit Rowkin™'s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @RowkinInc.

About ROWKIN™

ROWKIN™ embodies someone who is always moving forward. They take charge of their own ship and are pioneers in innovation. ROWKIN™ is about finding tech that fits in with your lifestyle and will take you to the next level. Based in San Mateo, ROWKIN™ focuses on the directive of delivering superior sound quality in the smallest Bluetooth cordless headsets. The Rowkin Mini Plus+, Rowkin Bit Stereo, Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo and Rowkin Pulse are the beginning of ROWKIN™’s innovative and ultra-small Bluetooth earbuds in development to suit everyone’s unique needs in this tech-driven era. Visit ROWKIN™’s Twitter and Facebook @RowkinInc.