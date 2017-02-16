CoolSculpting Before and After Patients appear to be attracted to the procedure for a number of compelling reasons.

A February 6 article on World Health.net discusses the rise of a procedure popularly referred to as fat freezing or CoolSculpting, noting that some 425,000 procedures were performed with the new technology in 2015. Washington State-based clinic Northwest Vein & Aesthetic Center notes that the clinic is, in fact, seeing a great deal of interest from area patients who are seeking out the new treatment. It adds that patients appear to be attracted to the procedure for a number of compelling reasons. They include:

An Effective Non-Surgical Alternative to Liposuction. FDA approved in 2010, CoolSculpting is similar to liposuction in that it is best for targeting pockets of fat that are not responding to diet and exercise, says Northwest Vein & Aesthetic Center. Areas that are often targeted include so-called “love handles” and “muffin tops” on the waistline, as well as double chins. The clinic notes that the technique, known medically as cryolipolysisis, works because fat cells freeze at a higher temperature than the rest of the body, so it is possible to target them without harming other types of tissue. The clinic adds that, once frozen, dead fat cells are naturally removed from the body over a period of weeks.

Easy and Comfortable Technique. Northwest Vein & Aesthetic Center notes that liposuction is a very common and safe surgery in most cases but it is nevertheless still surgical, which means that there is some downtime and discomfort associated with it. The clinic notes that most patients report only a mild, chilling sensation during a CoolSculpting session, and patients are typically able to immediately resume their ordinary routines following the procedure, which takes approximately an hour per area. Side effects, if any, are mild and short-lived, such as temporary redness, numbness, and minor bruising or swelling.

Northwest Vein & Aesthetic Centers says that CoolSculpting should not be thought of as a substitute for diet and exercise. Instead, the clinic adds that it’s best used as a complement to standard diet and exercise regimens, although the technique can be surprisingly effective at removing relatively large fat deposits that might make a man or woman appear more overweight than they actually are.

