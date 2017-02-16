Woodcraft Unveils Major Redesign of Woodcraft.com

Customers can easily access Woodcraft.com products and instructional content from the newly redesigned website’s home page. Woodcraft takes seriously the tagline ‘Helping You Make Wood Work,’ so it made sense to focus on expanding and improving the how-to content.

Woodcraft Supply has unveiled an updated Woodcraft.com site that offers customers more modern, user-friendly navigation on all devices to access not only the company’s 20,000 plus quality product line, but also an extensive offering of woodworking how-to videos, articles, and blogs.

“In planning a major redesign of woodcraft.com, a number of issues were addressed, including the need for more than just an improved presentation of our quality products,” Woodcraft president Jody Garrett said. “Woodcraft takes seriously the tagline ‘Helping You Make Wood Work,’ so it made sense to focus on expanding and improving the how-to content during this comprehensive upgrade.”

Visitors will find a new feature in the upper right-hand corner of the home page – a TOOLBOX. With one click, the visitor can access how-to articles, videos and blogs about 11 categories: Getting Started in Woodworking, Carving, Pen Kits and Turning Projects, Shop Jigs and Fixtures, Finishing Guide, Dust Collection, Joinery, Cabinetry, Furnituremaking, Wood, and Make Something.

How-to content can also be accessed through other links on the home page – “Woodcraft Magazine” in Top Navigation, Woodworking Articles and the “Woodworking Adventures” blog lower on the home page, and Articles and Videos under Customer Care at the end of the page. In addition, links are included with individual products if content related to the product is available. Customers can also provide product reviews, which are then available to other customers.

“Another goal of this redesign, of course, was to improve the way Woodcraft products are presented online,” Vince Grlovich, vice president of sales and marketing, said. “The quality and effectiveness of product photos and descriptions were addressed, as well as the need, whenever possible, to include links to printed and visual content that will help a customer purchase and/or use the product.”

“Other important goals,” Garrett added, “are improved navigation and an improved mobile experience, so that regardless of what type of device is used to view woodcraft.com, it will be easy to see and be user-friendly, especially during checkout. Easier international shipping is another benefit of the website upgrade.”

Woodcraft, the industry leader in providing top quality products, educational opportunities and one-on-one guidance to woodworkers of all skill levels, was one of the first woodworking companies to venture into the Internet age in 1996 when woodcraft.com was added to the company’s marketing efforts. Since then, the company has updated the website a number of times, and in mid-2014 added a mobile app.

To learn more about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit http://www.woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit http://www.woodcraftfranchise.com or email woodcraftfranchise(at)woodcraft(dot)com. Customers may also follow Woodcraft on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.