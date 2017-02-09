Clearview Resolution Services Goes Green

Going green has slowly been catching on in modern society. Many companies and individuals are seeking creative and useful ways for people to go green regularly. At Clearview Resolution, the idea of going green and becoming more environmentally aware benefits not only the business, but also its family, friends and, most importantly, the community.

Clearview Resolution Services has recently taken the initiative to go green by doing various things to benefit the environment. The first step is to go paperless. A paperless office is a work environment in which the use of paper is eliminated or greatly reduced. This is done by converting documents and other paperwork into digital form. It reduces the amount of waste that both comes into and goes out of the office. Ninety percent of company communication with consumers and clients is done exactly that way. Clearview now offers paperless services on just about all of its correspondence, including the following:

Email Updates

Letter Correspondence

Transaction Receipts

Verification Requests

Payment Arrangements

DocuSign Agreements

As a company, Clearview Resolution Services will do everything it can to continue its "green adventure." Moving forward, it will purchase recycled paper and green office stationary, replace inefficient, high-energy light bulbs with lower wattage ones, ensure its heating and cooling system are optimally set up, encourage recycling, and even implement a carpool scheme for staff. Those are just a few of the improvements!

What can be done to help the environment as a community? In everyday life, people can conserve water and pay attention to how it's used, as well as make use of green transportation by walking or riding a bicycle to work. Recycling and more recycled products are needed. Local agriculture and food production should be used and supported, and people should be open to the idea of organic foods. Children need to be raised healthily and eco-consciously. Locally-owned businesses can be supported and green education continues to be important.

Fun Fact: The average business consumes 3.6 tons of paper/year — the equivalence of a large garden full of trees. Assuming an average sized city has 100 businesses, imagine the amount of land they use up every year!

About the Company:

