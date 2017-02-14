Greenberg Traurig Adds Former FDA Director Karen Corallo

Karen C. Corallo joins the Washington, D.C. office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, as of counsel in its Health & FDA Business Practice. Corallo previously served as the Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Division of Drug Imports, Exports, Recalls, and Shortages. Before that, she was Associate Chief Counsel in the FDA’s Office of Chief Counsel where she handled enforcement work across all FDA-regulated commodities. At Greenberg Traurig, she will represent industry clients on pharmaceutical, medical device, foods, cosmetic, biologics, and other FDA-related matters, as well as on a wide range of health care issues.

“We are very excited to welcome Karen to Greenberg Traurig,” said Nancy E. Taylor, Co-Chair of the firm’s Health & FDA Business Practice. “Karen brings hands on experience in dealing with FDA issues, particularly concerning regulatory and enforcement actions, which is invaluable to our clients.”

While with the FDA, Corallo authored and implemented the FDA’s global drug imports strategy, participated in rule-making, and spearheaded important drug policy initiatives for the agency. In addition to her recent government work, Corallo was a commercial litigation partner in a global law firm and in-house counsel at a Fortune 100 company.

“Karen’s blend of government, private practice, and in-house experience further enhances the diverse experience our firm can bring to bear on client issues,” said Laura Klaus, Co-Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Washington, D.C. office.

“Having previously worked with Greenberg Traurig attorneys for many years, I am thrilled to be joining this firm with such an incredible platform, both geographically and substantively across a number of practice areas,” Corallo said. “I am looking forward to serving the diversity of clients in the FDA space, and combining my skills and experience with the firm’s enforcement, regulatory, and litigation expertise to enhance the service I can offer clients.”

Corallo received her J.D. with highest honors from South Texas College of Law in 1984 and her B.A., summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa in English Literature from the University of Texas at Austin in 1979. She is admitted to practice in Texas. Currently, her practice in the District of Columbia is limited to matters and proceedings before federal courts and agencies.

Corallo joins Greenberg Traurig on the heels of another former federal director, Rebecca L. Caldwell-Harrigal, the first female Director of the Office of Tax Exempt Bonds at the Internal Revenue Service. Caldwell-Harrigal joined as a tax shareholder in the firm’s Northern Virginia office.

