Vertex, a leader in utility customer experience solutions, today announced that DC Water, provider of world-class water services in Washington D.C., selected the VertexOne Cloud CIS, Web & Mobile Self-Service, and Mobile Work Management solutions. The new solutions will be implemented in just 12 months, and will provide DC Water with agile and future-proof technology for its customer service operations.

DC Water serves a high volume of government agencies along with residential, commercial and industrial customers. The utility was searching for a tier-one solution that would allow it to better engage its customers and adapt to an increasingly complex market landscape. DC Water wanted to provide its customers with state of the art technology for them to manage their accounts. These requirements demanded an agile solution that could grow and change with the utility. To ensure their resources stayed focused on serving their customers, DC Water chose a cloud-based model, with Vertex hosting and managing the new technology.

“Because this is a major undertaking for us, it’s critical that we have the highest confidence in our plan—including our technology partner,” said Tom Kuczynski, CIO of DC Water. “With VertexOne, not only do we get a solution that can provide the agility to handle the complexities the future will bring, but we also have a partner that will support us for the long term.”

“DC Water has relied on Vertex as our customer experience technology partner for almost 20 years, and we look forward to extending that relationship,” said Charles Kiely, assistant general manager of DC Water. “After implementation, Vertex will host and manage the new system, allowing our team the freedom to stay focused on our core business of delivering great service to our nation’s capital.”

In addition to the new solutions, DC Water will undergo a significant infrastructure upgrade, including new meters to provide more accurate reads and fewer estimated reads. For more flexibility during the implementation, Vertex will first install its mobile work management and customer self-service solutions, then upgrade to the new cloud CIS. DC Water had anticipated difficulty in migrating to a new solution, but was impressed by VertexOne’s built-in core processes. This feature will allow the utility to begin data migration on day one and go live across all three solutions in just 12 months.

“The utility of the future needs features and functions that only a tier-one solution can provide,” said Andrew Jornod, chief executive officer of Vertex. “With VertexOne, DC Water will have the sophisticated technology they need, but without the risk and time frame of traditional implementations. We’re thrilled to provide DC Water a platform that will allow them to better serve customers both now and in the future.”

