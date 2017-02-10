A' International Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards for Computer Graphics Designers, 3D Modellers, Rendering Companies, Production Houses and Visualization Agencies worldwide. Both concept and realize projects are welcome to be nominated, designs that were imagined within the last 10 years are eligible to the entry.

The A' International Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards is a two-phase competition, graphic designers and companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Computer Graphics Awards 2017 to get a preliminary score. Entries that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination of the project to consideration of the prestigious international panel of 83 jury member.

Press Members, designers and companies are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=13 to see past winners of the A' International Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards.

Deadline for entries to A' Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards is on February 28, 2017, winners will be announced on April 15, 2017. Laureates of the A' Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards will be granted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools, in addition to Design Excellence Certificate, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Lifetime license to use the A' Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs and Exhibitions of Awarded Works and Winners' Award Ceremony in Italy,

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to highlight the very innovative and great design works from across the globe. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines through a yearly organized events such as A' Computer Graphics and 3D Model Design Awards. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push international designers, companies and brands to create superior products and projects that will benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards, please visit http://www.designaward.com