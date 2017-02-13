The Icicle food production management platform is now a recommended software vendor for the re-launched Post-Farm Food Safety & Traceability Program that makes up to $35,000 available to BC food producers to improve food safety and traceability.

Icicle is a cloud-based software solution that simplifies regulatory compliance by enabling users to create and manage comprehensive food safety programs using the latest smart technologies.

The program is part of the Growing Forward 2 initiative that addresses growing food safety concerns in Canada and encourages agri-business to achieve HACCP certification, an increasingly recognized and adopted set of standards around the globe. While new regulations have been implemented federally and provincially in recent years, the vast majority of food businesses – nearly 90% – still do not meet HACCP requirements.

The program targets two essential areas: controlling health risks in the supply chain (food safety) and the ability to track products as they move through the supply chain so they can be retrieved in the event of a recall (traceability). While half the available funding is available to help companies meet HACCP standards, businesses that already have HACCP-certification are able to apply for up to $19,000 for a range of traceability improvements.

In a marked departure from previous years, food businesses that successfully apply to the program must direct the funding in particular ways and any software solutions must be chosen from a list vetted by industry experts. The change comes as the program administration transfers to the Food Processing Human Resources Council (FPHRC), which now administers the program on behalf of the federal and provincial ministries of agriculture.

“We are honored to have been selected as a recommended vendor by the FPHRC and appreciate that this program will help many companies meet their food safety and traceability obligations in the face of increasing regulatory requirements and stiff competition from jurisdictions where food safety standards are lax or easily circumvented”, said Steven Burton, Icicle CEO & Founder.

In the newly released program materials, it is noted that improved food safety and traceability standards plays a major role in improving business performance levels and professional partnerships. Learn more about the program at http://postfarmfoodsafety.com/.

About Icicle

Icicle moves food companies to an intelligent cloud system that simplifies operations. Our technology connects quality assurance, traceability, food safety, and vendor management into a single, unified digital platform. Through technological excellence, Icicle enables improved quality standards, production efficiency, and expands growth opportunities for all types of food businesses. Learn more and request a demo at http://www.icicletechnologies.com.

