SIMON(TM) Says, Take Control Of Running Payroll In Three Simple Clicks

According to the US Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (https://www.bls.gov/web/cewbd/table_g.txt), in 2016 there were 2,857,000 businesses with fewer than five employees and 981,000 businesses with five through nine employees. That makes 3,838,000 out of 5,134,000 total registered businesses, each of which is required to pay their employee(s) on a regular basis.

Most of the products on the market – and there are some excellent ones out there – focus on the larger companies. After all, large corporations are far more appealing targets for such payroll service entities. But what of those 3.8 million companies with 10 or fewer employees? Most simply cannot afford the high fees charged by payroll companies while many also don’t require the full slate of products and services offered. A very large number of organizations that fall into the category of “micro companies” are typically left on their own to figure out payroll, often resulting in stressful errors and costly IRS penalties.

Until now…

GetPayrollTM, founded in 1991 by Certified Public Accountant Charles Read, has developed a simple Three-Click Paperless mobile app-driven product called SIMON (http://www.getpayroll.com/simon) designed to provide micro-business owners and young entrepreneurs with all the necessary tools to easily and efficiently facilitate their company’s payroll, regardless of the organization’s parameters.

Set to launch on Sunday, March 12 at SXSW 2017 in Austin, TX, SIMON is a complete payroll portal app available on a user’s iPhone and Android with an option for use on an iPad and laptop as well. With SIMON’s exclusively designed SmartPay system, companies with 10 or fewer employees can facilitate payroll with three simple clicks on their smartphone. Starting at only $20 all-inclusive per pay period, there are no additional processing fees and no monthly fees of any kind. It’s free until you use it! The only truly paperless payroll system on the market, SIMON is free to download.

“It is ridiculous, that in our economy where millennial micro-businesses with fewer than 10 employees – comprising the largest workforce in our country – are essentially ignored in the world of payroll processing,” says Chris Boyce, Payroll Operations Manager at SIMON/GetPayroll.

According to Boyce, the process is simple. Basic information is entered into the system by the company and – with a simple tap on the app – an email is dispatched to each new employee who completes the self-onboarding process himself, inclusive of W-4 and I-9 forms. The administrator then sits back and waits to receive a text notification that the employee has completed his onboarding. Next step? Pay the employee. It’s really that simple. You just saved hours of work with SIMON.

“We set out with a single focus – to provide millennial micro-business owners with an easy, affordable and quick method for processing their payroll,” says Charles Read, President, Founder and CEO of SIMON/GetPayroll. “It’s our goal to take payroll to a new level, focus on the largest part of the business industry, micro-businesses, and give them peace-of-mind in managing their payroll.”

Following in the footsteps of several other startup entities, GetPayroll plans to use SXSW as a focal point through which to launch their product.

Note To Media

GetPayroll will exhibit from the Interactive Trade Show at SXSW in Austin, Texas March 12-15, 2017, from Booth # 1026, 1028.

To arrange for interviews and/or a private demonstration of SIMON please contact Michael Wertheim at mwertheim(at)aboutsage(dot)com or 240-461-7276 or Kerry Lynn Bohen at kbohen(at)aboutbwf(dot)com or 703-533-4823.

