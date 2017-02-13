Andrew and Kim Bensimon "We’re thrilled to help people preserve the items that are most important to them."

Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, launched its newest location on February 6, 2017 in the Loudoun County area of Northern Virginia. This is big news as more local business owners and cost-conscious residents are seeking alternatives to the considerable upholstering fees and replacement costs associated with damaged possessions composed of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric.

Restoring the value of damaged or worn items was what drew Andrew Bensimon and his wife Kim to Creative Colors International. They were energized by the idea of helping people in all facets of the community save money. From helping business owners maintain décor at a fraction of the cost of replacing items, to preserving treasured heirlooms and furniture pieces for local families, Andrew knew that Creative Colors International was an opportunity to build a business that offered real benefits to those in the Loudoun County area.

Andrew had spent his early career working as a corporate security executive for a large defense contractor. After 17 years in a leadership role, he was looking for a change that would allow him to continue doing the right thing by those in his local community.

“I’ve spent years looking out for business’ best interests, and now I get to bring that spirit to our local community through the unique repair and restoration services that Creative Colors International offers,” said Andrew. “Word is just starting to spread about the unending number of items that our proprietary processes can repair and restore, so we trust that there is significant growth potential for us in this area. More than that, however, we’re thrilled to help people preserve the items that are most important to them – whether that means keeping costs down for local businesses through repair and restoration or reviving beloved items for individuals, we’re excited to build a thriving business that will bring value to others.”

The statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $120 to $450 per cushion. And according to Terri Sniegolski, Creative Colors International’s CEO, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money, and deliver on the company’s “We Can Fix That” philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company’s expansion to 72 locations in 24 states with 125+ mobile units since its initial inception in 1980.

“We’re excited to open our next Creative Colors location in Loudoun County, VA because we know Andrew and Kim Bensimon share the same ‘We Can Fix That’ attitude our other successful franchisees possess,” said Sniegolski. “We are thrilled about our expansion in Northern Virginia because we know the local business owners and customers in the community will be eager to repair and restore their possessions at a fraction of the cost.”

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International offers affordable solutions for tears, holes, scuffs, scratches and other types of damage found on leather, vinyl, plastic or fabric through on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, dyeing and protection. For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring, and boat vinyl, among other things. Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations around the company, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms, and theater seating, among others.

For more information on the Bensimons’ new Creative Colors International location, please visit http://www.WeCanFixThat.com/NoVa.

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic and carpeting by repairing and redyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading and discoloration. For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.wecanfixthat.com.