A' Yacht Design Award

Today, A' Design Award & Competition reminds last call for entries to prestigious International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards. The A' Yacht Design Award 2017 is open for entries by Yacht Designers, Naval Engineers, Yacht Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects and Marine Vessel Producers worldwide in order to attract most innovative, creative and outstanding projects. Designs that were imagined within the last 10 years are eligible to be nominated this year.

To join A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards for free, simply register at A’ Design Awards, submit a work for the Yacht Awards Design Category, and get a preliminary score. Extraordinary design works that receive a high preliminary score can proceed with nomination to 7th Edition of A' Yacht Design Award.

Deadline for entries to A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards is on February 28, 2017 with a public result announcement on April 15, 2017 via most recognized international design media.

Laureates of the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards will be granted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools together with Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, invitation to the Gala Evening and Exhibitions of winners in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, inclusion in World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings.

To see past winners and get more details, please visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=66

About the A' Yacht Design Awards

The A’ Yacht Design Award is annually organized by A' Design Award and Competition in order to promote and recognize the very best design projects from all over the globe. The primary aim of the A’ Yacht Design Award is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design by promoting the winners' designs in all countries. The ultimate aim of the A’ Yacht Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands to create extraordinary, innovate and sustainable projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com